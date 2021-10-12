CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The next big thing in podcasts is talking back

By Ashley Carman
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince Major and Michael Tucker, hosts of the podcast Beyond the Screenplay, thought they knew what their audience wanted for their next episode: a deep-dive into Back to the Future — a “no brainer,” says Major. To be sure, though, they decided to poll their listeners. They didn’t go to Patreon, Instagram, Twitter, or the other places creators often chat with their audience. Instead, they went where their listeners already tune into their show, Spotify, and used its new polling tool to ask. The people spoke up — they wanted The Godfather.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Vaccine showdown at the radio station conglomerate

Happy Tuesday, y’all. Welcome to the week. As I mentioned in my Thursday Hot Pod Insider, I saw Dune on Friday — loved it. I didn’t know this movie was only part one of two, though! Unfair! Anyway, the podcast news is trickling out this week, and by trickle, I truly mean a drop or two for us to savor, so today’s a fairly short one. Insiders will get more on Thursday and Friday. Reminder that if you want to keep up with all the audio news fit for a newsletter, you can subscribe here. I’m sure your boss will be happy to expense it.
APPLE
thisis50.com

The Next Big Thing Lil@h Releases New Stunning Single ‘Feelings’

Music is a medium for exploring new themes, bold ideas, and the like – and this is something that comes across strongly in Lil@h’s music. Indeed, each song is a rollercoaster of emotions, whisking listeners on a journey of self-discovery and emotions so that they might escape the rigors of the modern world and its struggles.
MUSIC
BBC

Apparently, it's the next big thing. What is the metaverse?

The metaverse is a concept being talked about as the next big thing by tech companies, marketers, and analysts. It's attracting attention - and money - from some of of tech's biggest names, such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Epic Games' Tim Sweeney. What is the metaverse?. To the outsider,...
TECHNOLOGY
wcbe.org

Back Talk (an It's Movie Time podcast) No Time to Die

In a Mashup of It's Movie Time and Cinema Classics, we discuss both the new Bond movie and James Bond. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcaster#Podcasting#Next Big Thing#Amazon Music#Patreon#Anchor#Q A#Chinese#Intera
Variety

In the Hunt for the Next ‘Squid Game,’ Industry Execs See ‘Unlimited Potential’

If the unexpected success of Netflix’s Korean sensation “Squid Game” has taught the TV industry anything, it’s that the next breakout hit can come from anywhere at anytime. That’s given international producers more leverage than ever before, as global streaming services ramp up their commission and acquisition of scripted hits from around the world. The rules of the game are being rewritten on the fly, and according to a host of leading industry execs at a panel hosted by Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, the sky’s the limit for both local producers and the streaming services looking to satisfy audience demand...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Says Viewing Rose 14% During Facebook’s Hours-Long Outage

Netflix has long said it competes not just with other premium streaming services — like Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney Plus — but also other activities, including playing “Fortnite” and sleep itself. Now the company has shared a data point that illustrates this dynamic: According to Netflix, on Oct. 4, when Facebook, Instagram and the social giant’s other apps experienced a global outage that lasted about six hours, the service saw a 14% increase in engagement during the time Facebook’s services were down. “We compete with a staggeringly large set of activities for consumers’ time and attention like watching linear TV,...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Twitch is testing a rewind button

One of the appeals of Twitch is watching things unfold live, but I can’t count the number of times I’ve wished I could scrub back to see something again or a moment I might have missed. Soon, though, Twitch may have a solution to that problem, as it’s currently testing a new Rewind the Stream button with some users.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Trans Employee Who Criticized Netflix’s Release of Dave Chappelle Special Says ‘It Was Never About Dave’

Terra Field, a trans Netflix employee who denounced Dave Chappelle’s “attacks [on] the trans community” in his new special “The Closer,” has elaborated on her criticism of the company’s defense for releasing the special. On Monday, Field shared an online essay titled “It Was Never About Dave” on her Medium blog. Field begins the essay by recounting a similar internal backlash that followed Netflix’s release of Chappelle’s previous special “Sticks & Stones” in 2019. “Two years ago when ‘Sticks & Stones’ released, the Black and Trans* ERGs came together and held very candid and vulnerable discussions about how the transphobic content of...
ENTERTAINMENT
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Google

Verizon appears to be working on the first Android TV soundbar since the flopped JBL Link Bar

As Android TV continues to expand, Verizon is stepping up to make another new Android TV device, but this time it looks to be a soundbar…. The first soundbar that also put Android TV on your connected television was the JBL Link Bar, released in 2019 after multiple delays. The concept was excellent, but the execution ultimately flopped, and, to date, we haven’t seen a successor to that product or another soundbar that uses Android TV in this way.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Verizon’s next Stream TV device will double up as a soundbar

After launching the next-gen Stream TV last year, Verizon is now gearing up to launch another streaming device. An FCC listing of the upcoming device reveals that it will double up as a soundbar for your TV. The FCC listing includes quite a few details about Verizon’s next Stream TV...
MLB
The Verge

Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name

Facebook is planning to change its company name next week to reflect its focus on building the metaverse, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The coming name change, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28th, but could unveil sooner, is meant to signal the tech giant’s ambition to be known for more than social media and all the ills that entail. The rebrand would likely position the blue Facebook app as one of many products under a parent company overseeing groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and more. A spokesperson for Facebook declined to comment for this story.
BUSINESS
towardsdatascience.com

Are knowledge graphs AI’s next big thing?

Mike Tung on the problems with search and the future of knowledge representation. Editor’s note: The TDS Podcast is hosted by Jeremie Harris, who is the co-founder of SharpestMinds, a data science mentorship startup. Every week, Jeremie chats with researchers and business leaders at the forefront of the field to unpack the most pressing questions around data science, machine learning, and AI.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 18

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Oct. 18 adds four new movies over the weekend, two of them new, one for the kids, and one of them we probably wish we never saw. At No. 1 is the Dutch World War II movie The Forgotten Battle, following the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944, which knocks the elderly bank robber film Going in Style from first to second. Making its debut at No. 7 is Scary Movie 4, just in time for some incredibly mediocre Halloween-appropriate comedy. And bringing up the rear, but worth a watch, is the Norwegian dark comedy The Trip, about a couple going through a pretty bad breakup.
MOVIES
The Verge

Facebook’s new Portal Go is great for video calls, but not much else

The Facebook Portal Go is a portable smart display designed to make video calling in your home easier. The irony of a product that purports to bring people together being made by a company whose algorithms often drive people apart is not lost on anyone. Personally, I have friends I will not be enjoying Messenger video calls on the Portal Go with because I unfriended them on Facebook so I wouldn’t need to in real life. But for the rest of my Friends list, the Portal Go has been a surprisingly fun device to use to stay in touch. That time my 76-year-old mother and I competed at eating virtual donuts in an augmented reality Messenger Room — opening our mouths as wide as possible as we bore down on the screen — is definitely one for the memory books. Thankfully, there is no video evidence.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy