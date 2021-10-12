CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harper Woods, MI

Police searching for man who pointed gun at kids walking home in Harper Woods

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07giZA_0cOpNKBj00
Photo credit Getty

(WWJ) The Harper Woods Public Safety Department is searching for an armed suspect in an SUV who tried to rob some children.

Monday evening, police got a call from a resident who said her kids, ages 10 and 12, were walking home from an event at Parcellls Middle School at around 6 p.m. when they were confronted by the driver of a black Chevy Equinox.

The children told their mom that the man pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

The kids did not comply, police said, and ran away from the suspect toward the Sunoco Gas Station located at Harper and Vernier.

The suspect, described as a Black male with an afro hairstyle, in his late teens or early 20s, fled south on Canton following the incident.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harper Woods Public Safety Department at 313-343-2530. Information may also be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harper Woods, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Harper Woods, MI
City
Canton, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWJ News Radio

Farmington resident arrested after chase, crash in stolen car on I-75: MSP

(WWJ) An allegedly drunk Farmington resident is jailed on multiple charges, after leading Michigan State Police on a short chase on I-75. The investigation began Tuesday when dispatch put out a BOL("be on the lookout") for a stolen vehicle, according to MSP. A Motor Carrier Officer with the MSP Monroe Post then spotted the car along northbound I-75 near the border of Monroe and Wayne counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

Detroit woman charged for multi-county police chase in stolen Tesla

(WWJ) -- A woman who led police on a multi-county chase in a stolen Tesla on Monday is now facing multiple charges. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Areyon Niley McKay of Detroit was arraigned Wednesday in 52nd District Court on charges of fleeing to elude, unlawful driving away of a vehicle, furnishing false information to a police officer and an altered driver’s license.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chevy#Harper#Afro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWJ News Radio

1 dead in crash on westbound I-96 service drive in Livonia

LIVONIA (WWJ) -- Drivers in Livonia are steering clear of a closure this morning following a bad accident overnight. WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports that the fatal crash happened Wednesday just after 2 a.m. on the westbound I-96 service drive at Middlebelt Road. A compact four-door sedan appears to have hit...
LIVONIA, MI
WWJ News Radio

Novi man killed in I-96 crash near Brighton

(WWJ) A Novi man is dead after his car flew off of the freeway near Brighton in Livingston County. Michigan State Police said the 52-year-old man was driving a westbound near Kensington Rd., just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle veered off the freeway. Police said the car was...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy