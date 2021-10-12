Police searching for man who pointed gun at kids walking home in Harper Woods

Photo credit Getty

(WWJ) The Harper Woods Public Safety Department is searching for an armed suspect in an SUV who tried to rob some children.

Monday evening, police got a call from a resident who said her kids, ages 10 and 12, were walking home from an event at Parcellls Middle School at around 6 p.m. when they were confronted by the driver of a black Chevy Equinox.

The children told their mom that the man pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

The kids did not comply, police said, and ran away from the suspect toward the Sunoco Gas Station located at Harper and Vernier.

The suspect, described as a Black male with an afro hairstyle, in his late teens or early 20s, fled south on Canton following the incident.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harper Woods Public Safety Department at 313-343-2530. Information may also be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.