Deer goes through windshield, out back window after getting hit by car

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
One person is dead after hitting a deer that went through the car’s windshield and out the back window.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of 64th Avenue in Zeeland Township, according to a news release.

An investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office showed that the vehicle was southbound on 64th Avenue, south of Chicago Drive, when the 55-year-old Zeeland man driving hit the deer.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After hitting the deer, the vehicle left the east side of the road, where it came to rest in a ditch, deputies said.

Alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

