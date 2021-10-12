CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
One reason America's employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves.

