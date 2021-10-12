CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson driver injured after shots fired into vehicle on Capitol Street

By Kaitlin Howell
 8 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after shots were fired in downtown Jackson Monday night.

Officer Sam Brown said someone in a white Honda Accord fired shots at a black Dodge Challenger around 10:00 p.m. The incident happened on Capitol Street at Farish Street.

Two men wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar store

According to Brown, the driver of the Challenger was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Brown said no suspects are in custody.

Jackson police investigating after body found on Overstreet Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. The body was discovered on Overstreet Avenue. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot multiple times. They believe he's in is 20s. Police believe the suspect was in a grey Chevy Cobalt. They said the […]
One killed in crash on Highway 84 involving school bus

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus and a four-door dually Chevy truck. The crash happened on Highway 84 near Roy Jefcoat Road around 7:00 Wednesday morning. No students were injured on the bus. However, the driver of the truck died, and his vehicle was on fire. […]
Recent carjackings alarm Jackson drivers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors said they're concerned about an increase in carjackings. Investigators said there were four carjackings on Monday, and the suspects who are committing the crimes have become more brazehn. In the Norwood neighborhood, Regena Hoye said she was carjacked this weekend in broad daylight. She said the entire incident happened […]
Yazoo City man in custody after shooting at apartment complex

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police announced a man turned himself in in connection to a shooting that happened in early October 2021. Investigators said Owen Young, 21, (also known as Owen Sawyer, Jr.) was involved in the shooting that happened at the Broadmoor Vilage Apartments on Westview Drive. Police said the victim […]
Man shot while at traffic light on Northside Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Northside Drive near Methodist Home Road Monday night. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, one man was shot at the traffic light and a teen was shot in the wrist while pumping gas near the intersection. Hearn said a woman's vehicle was […]
Maben man killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (MHP) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a 63-year-old man was killed in a crash in Madison County. The accident happened on I-55 before 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 18. According to Trooper First Class Ron Bosarge, Larry Guyton, of Maben, was traveling on I-55 S. in a 2019 […]
New Yazoo City police chief discusses goal to make city safer

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The new Yazoo City police chief wants to make the city safer. Chief Joseph Head is no stranger to law enforcement and has nearly 30 years of experience. Among fighting crime, his top goal is to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement. He wants to foster a […]
Hinds County detainee dies after assault at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a detainee died during an assault. According to interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler, Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in POD A at the Raymond Detention Center on Monday, October 8. A preliminary investigation determined Richardson was a victim […]
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Tippah County

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Tippah County near Walnut on Sunday, October 17. According to the Attorney General's Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol officers were involved in the incident. A 45-year-old man was injured during the shooting. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital. The […]
Wesson man killed in Copiah County crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Wesson man. According to Trooper First Class Ron Bosarge, the accident happened just before 2:00 a.m. on U.S. 51 north of J & M Drive in Copiah County on Monday. A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven by […]
Unloaded gun found on Clinton High School campus

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders with the Clinton Public School District said a Clinton High School student brought an unloaded firearm on campus. "Our administration was notified that there was a student on campus with an unloaded firearm," said Robert Chapman, the public information officer for the Clinton Public School District. After administrators […]
Two plead guilty in 2020 homicide outside Canton Sportsplex

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men pleaded guilty in connection to a homicide that happened in Canton on December 18, 2020. Prosecutors Dario Robinson was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Canton Sportsplex. According to investigators, Jaheen Harris and Tyjerious Sims robbed Robinson of his wallet and car, and Harris shot […]
Jackson man sentenced to 17 years for possessing a firearm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a Jackson man was sentenced to serve 17 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as an armed career criminal. According to court documents, Darius D. Wright, 28, was found by a Jackson police officer sitting in a car behind a Dollar General with a ski mask, ammunition, […]
Warrenton Elementary to dismiss early on Wednesday

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) announced Warrenton Elementary School students will be dismissed early on Wednesday, October 20. Students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. due to low water pressure at the school. Buses will run and car riders may be picked up in the regular car […]
