Jackson driver injured after shots fired into vehicle on Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after shots were fired in downtown Jackson Monday night.

Officer Sam Brown said someone in a white Honda Accord fired shots at a black Dodge Challenger around 10:00 p.m. The incident happened on Capitol Street at Farish Street.

According to Brown, the driver of the Challenger was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Brown said no suspects are in custody.

