Sweet Love: Q Parker Serenades Couple Celebrating 15 Years Of Matrimony-dom With Lavish Eagles Landing Vow Renewal

Cheers to love!

We had to share these stunning photos from a vow renewal over the weekend for Mowbray and Cherina Rowand.

The lovely couple celebrated 15 years of marriage at their Eagles Landing home in Stockbridge, GA.

Officiated by Rev Lee Lauderdale, they held the wedding and reception in their home followed by a special performance by Grammy Award winning artist Q Parker.

The Rowands own ONE STOP Taxes LLC, the nation’s largest black owned tax company

Safe to say, they got moneyyyyyy!

These photos are just beautiful. 15 years of marriage is nothing to sneeze at.

We love how they went all out with the wedding party with a full lineup of bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Their home is so beautiful, it makes for the perfect wedding venue.

What do you think of Mowbray’s Gucci tux?

Congratulations again to the Rowands!

Cheers to another 15 years of marriage and more growth and prosperity for their business.