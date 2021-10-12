CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Love: Q Parker Serenades Couple Celebrating 15 Years Of Matrimony-dom With Lavish Eagles Landing Vow Renewal

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8Yfp_0cOpMq1q00

Cheers to love!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgK41_0cOpMq1q00

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

We had to share these stunning photos from a vow renewal over the weekend for Mowbray and Cherina Rowand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZdWB_0cOpMq1q00

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

The lovely couple celebrated 15 years of marriage at their Eagles Landing home in Stockbridge, GA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R25qj_0cOpMq1q00

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

Officiated by Rev Lee Lauderdale, they held the wedding and reception in their home followed by a special performance by Grammy Award winning artist Q Parker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsRba_0cOpMq1q00

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

The Rowands own ONE STOP Taxes LLC, the nation’s largest black owned tax company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IX73L_0cOpMq1q00

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

Safe to say, they got moneyyyyyy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNBTr_0cOpMq1q00

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

These photos are just beautiful. 15 years of marriage is nothing to sneeze at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZXSy_0cOpMq1q00

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

We love how they went all out with the wedding party with a full lineup of bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Their home is so beautiful, it makes for the perfect wedding venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xz4Y_0cOpMq1q00

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

What do you think of Mowbray’s Gucci tux?

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

Congratulations again to the Rowands!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWheb_0cOpMq1q00

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Thaddaeus McAdams

Cheers to another 15 years of marriage and more growth and prosperity for their business.

Bossip

#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Johnny Wants To ‘Spend As Little Time As Possible’ With Bao On The Couple’s Retreat, Shares A Room With Ryan

Two "Married At First Sight" couples had an awkward chat about sleeping arrangements and BOSSIP's got an exclusive first look at what went down. On tonight's episode of #MAFS, the group's embarking on a retreat on a ranch. And while some pairings are perfectly fine sharing beds as husband and wife, two couples clearly aren't on the same page.
