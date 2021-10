Per Arthur Staple, who appears to be temporarily replacing the retiring Rick Carpiniello on the Rangers beat for The Athletic, there is much more to the Vitali Kravtsov saga than meets the eye. While Kravtsov is certainly to blame for this situation, lost is that Chris Drury is as well. What Staple reports, and it is a fascinating read, is that Drury completely tore apart Kravtsov multiple times, including in front of teammates, dating back to the 2019-2020 season. It appears nothing has been resolved. But right now, the Rangers have a Chris Drury problem.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO