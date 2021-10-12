CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Golden Globes will take place, but won’t air on NBC

By Christopher Rosen
It looks like the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association may get to have their say about awards season after all. As first revealed by Matthew Belloni at Puck and later confirmed by Deadline and Variety , Hollywood Foreign Press Association leadership told studios last week that they planned to bestow winners of the year’s best films at the 2022 Golden Globes, despite the ceremony losing its television home at NBC.

“The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” a Golden Globe Awards source said to both Deadline and Variety . It is not certain, however, that studios and networks will cooperate with the group and provide access to screeners, in-person screenings, and talent.

In his Puck newsletter on Sunday, Belloni wrote it was possible the 2022 Golden Globes would look like the 2008 ceremony, which took place during the writers’ strike. That year, without the benefit of a splashy awards show with celebrity guests and a host, the Golden Globes winners were announced via press conference. One possibility, Belloni reported, is that the Golden Globes will reveal winners on January 9, 2022, the ceremony’s original broadcast date which is now home to the Critics Choice Awards.

The Golden Globes started to explode before even the 2021 ceremony when the Los Angeles Times published a massive expose that accused the Hollywood Foreign Press Association of “ethical lapses” and revealed its membership had not one single Black member. That led to a massive public campaign to change the fabric of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and forced the HFPA to mention the steps it was taking to diversify its ranks on the actual 2021 broadcast. But in May, after more controversy as well as promises to add Black members to the group, multiple major figures — including Tom Cruise , Scarlett Johannson , and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos — spoke out against the Golden Globes and threatened to boycott the 2022 ceremony.

A short while later, NBC announced it would not broadcast the 2022 event on its network: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement, as reported by Indiewire. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

More recently, the HFPA announced it had 21 new members in an effort to increase its diversity. As Anne Thompson reported , “Now the total membership of 105 are 57.1 percent women, 17.1 percent Asian, 11.4 percent Latinx, and 5.7 percent Black. They no longer have to live in Southern California or write for print publications. The new recruits live all over the United States, and can file their reports (or now, photography) for any foreign television, radio, print, or online outlet.”

