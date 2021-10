When the city’s attention was fixed on the Democratic Party primary races last year, Upper East Side resident Mark Foley was watching too. In a candidate forum for Manhattan Borough President, Foley’s Council member, Ben Kallos – who eventually lost that race – said he voted against the city’s budget because it did not cut enough money from the police. Opposed to any funding cuts to the NYPD, that line made Foley’s ears perk up. So he checked all of the campaign websites for the Democrats running on the UES to succeed the term-limited Kallos, finding they all in some way called for subverting funds from the police. That’s when he decided to offer voters an alternative.

