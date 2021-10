When The Sinner debuted on USA in the summer of 2017, it was intended to be a mini-series. However, it got so popular that the network decided to renew it for a second season. Now, The Sinner is getting ready to enter its fourth season, and it promises to bring just as much suspense and mystery as the first three. Season 4 will be full of mysteries that keep viewers guessing until the very end. The reality of the situation will likely be nothing is as anyone suspects it is. Since the show is somewhat of anthology series, almost all of the characters only appear for one season. This means that viewers are going to be introduced to a new cast when the fourth season premieres. The good news is, that the cast is full of lots of talented people. While some of the cast members from season four have been in the industry for decades, others are just getting started. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of season 4 of The Sinner.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO