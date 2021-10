Petrochemicals tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the wealthiest man in the UK, and who was recently accused of “environmental vandalism” after being linked to almost a third of industrial air pollution in Scotland, has warned against burning fossil fuels and is now calling on the UK government to invest more money in hydrogen technology.Sir Jim’s company Ineos, which emitted 3.2 million tonnes of CO2 in 2019, from its oil, chemical and power plants, is also developing clean-burning “green hydrogen”, and is spending €2bn (£1.7bn) on new electrolysis-based hydrogen plants across Europe, though not in Britain.The UK has missed out in the...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO