Slotmill takes content suite to the SoftSwiss platform

One of the key challenges preventing the widespread use of 3D, VR, and AR technologies is that achieving scale efficiently is difficult when development teams have to account for tailoring their projects for a growing ecosystem of specific devices and then maintaining these siloed experiences. echo3D is a content management system and content delivery network that gives developers the tool to confidently build using its back-end platform technology and ensure that the user experience will be fluid throughout. Similar to what headless architecture has done for commerce, echo3D decouples the back-end from the front with server-side infrastructure, providing the tools and a network platform. By essentially streamlining the creation of and offloading the maintenance of the back end for emerging technology development, like AWS has done for servers, echo3D allows developers to get to market faster and focus on building greater user experiences on the front end. The company, which just rebranded from echoAR, already has 12,000+ developers using the platform to build, maintain, and distribute their applications through a freemium model.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO