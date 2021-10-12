CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Slotmill takes content suite to the SoftSwiss platform

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftSwiss has agreed to a content deal with gaming studio Slotmill, which will see the supplier’s games become available to the aggregator’s clients ‘very soon’. Under the terms of the agreement, the Slotmill brand will complement the SoftSwiss line-up of more than 150 game providers, with its content being made available to all white label and game aggregator clients operating under Curacao and Maltese licences.

casinobeats.com

Comments / 0

Related
casinobeats.com

SoftSwiss adds jackpot aggregator to portfolio

SoftSwiss will enable casino operators and gaming providers to generate “an unlimited number of jackpots” simultaneously through the launch of its jackpot aggregator. The new aggregator, SoftSwiss believes, will allow clients to scale their business as well as “increase efficiency” by outsourcing all types of jackpots. “We put all of...
GAMBLING
AlleyWatch

echo3D Raises $4M for its Cloud Platform That Makes Deploying 3D, VR, and AR Content Seamless

One of the key challenges preventing the widespread use of 3D, VR, and AR technologies is that achieving scale efficiently is difficult when development teams have to account for tailoring their projects for a growing ecosystem of specific devices and then maintaining these siloed experiences. echo3D is a content management system and content delivery network that gives developers the tool to confidently build using its back-end platform technology and ensure that the user experience will be fluid throughout. Similar to what headless architecture has done for commerce, echo3D decouples the back-end from the front with server-side infrastructure, providing the tools and a network platform. By essentially streamlining the creation of and offloading the maintenance of the back end for emerging technology development, like AWS has done for servers, echo3D allows developers to get to market faster and focus on building greater user experiences on the front end. The company, which just rebranded from echoAR, already has 12,000+ developers using the platform to build, maintain, and distribute their applications through a freemium model.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
casinobeats.com

QTech Games adds ‘jaw-dropping’ NetEnt content

QTech Games has expressed delight at rolling-out a partnership with NetEnt, stating that the supplier’s “jaw-dropping games rank among the finest on the market”. Under the terms of the commercial tie-up, NetEnt’s portfolio of slots has been integrated and targeted for QTech Games’ clients and their players, which the Asia-focused online casino games distributor says adds “more muscle” to its burgeoning platform.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Slotegrator adds Gamzix and SmartSoft Gaming to platform offering

Slotegrator has added further depth to its Apigrator aggregation platform, as the igaming solution provider teams-up with both Gamzix and Smartsoft Gaming. The latter, founded in 2015 and based in Tbilisi, Georgia, has made its entire catalogue of games available for integration into online casinos via Slotegrator’s dedicated solution. The...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Games#Casino Games#Softswiss#Curacao
casinobeats.com

Future Anthem and Gamesys launch player protection initiative

Future Anthem and Gamesys are to collaborate on a research and development initiative that will analyse the extent to which player markers of harm may be related to the games that players choose to play. Both parties say that the enterprise will be centred on identifying whether correlations exist between...
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Salsa Tech deal extends Blueprint’s LatAm footprint

Blueprint Gaming has set its sights on achieving additional growth in the Latin American region, with the slots developer integrating an array of igaming titles with content aggregator Salsa Technology. This will see the latter’s operator network within the region gain access to a range of gaming studio’s slot titles...
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Quik Gaming bolsters iSoftBet’s aggregation offering

Quik Gaming has heaped praise on a “pivotal moment” for the company, after teaming up with iSoftBet to provide a further boost to the firm’s aggregation offering. Under the terms of the partnership, Quik Gaming, which launched in 2018 and creates live games, will add a selection of titles to iSoftBet’s aggregation platform.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Crypto
martechseries.com

Nielsen Relaunches Streaming Measurement Suite across Content, Ads and Platforms to Tackle Growing Consumer Segment

Nielsen now captures 100% of streaming minutes viewed on the TV glass, 75% of CTV media spend and 87% of total video digital spend across computer, mobile and connected TV. Nielsen, a long time leader in streaming content and ad measurement, announced that it is bringing its streaming solutions together in a single measurement suite encompassing ad-supported and subscription-based service models across content, ads and platforms. Nielsen’s renewed focus on comprehensive streaming measurement comes at a moment when U.S. consumers now spend over a quarter of their total TV time engaging with this type of content.
TECHNOLOGY
casinobeats.com

Rush Street makes Canadian play via Casino4Fun social gaming launch

Rush Street Interactive has documented the latest stage of its North American charge, after entering the Canadian market via the launch of its Casino4Fun social gaming platform. The free-to-play online casino and sportsbook, launched in the province of Ontario, is now available on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop and laptop...
GAMBLING
aithority.com

Biites, A Global Branded Content Platform, Secures Funding From FirstPartyCapital To Fuel International Expansion

The Copenhagen-based startup launches in the UK, having completed its Seed funding round with FirstPartyCapital, an operator-led fund that invests in digital media and marketing companies. Biites’ platform is specifically built with long form branded video in mind, giving owners of premium content a unique distribution channel that includes powerful...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Time and Cost Inefficiencies of Content Creation Solved by PromoMii with New Product Features to Their Nova A.I. Platform

UK- based A.I. start-up PromoMii has Released New Product Features for Nova A.I. that Create Instant MP4 Clips, Ready for Use. PromoMii, a media technology start-up that is disrupting the content creation industry with their A.I. platform Nova has released product features that make it possible for users to automatically create exportable clips from original content by searching for key words, phrases, emotions, or content attributes. The industry standard for searching and indexing content to find the right moments to create new clips with, is 2 hours spent indexing per 1 hour of footage. When done manually, 70% of editing time is spent locating scenes. Nova can process 2 hours of footage in 20 minutes, saving money but also the creative process as a result.
SOFTWARE
casinobeats.com

Topical content and retaining customers, roundtable continues

The recent European Championships and Tokyo Olympics acted as key drivers of sports betting business, but little has been shared on the impact that major summertime sporting events have on the igaming industry, especially casino offerings and player engagement. Here, we look at user behaviour off the back of this summer’s sporting events and focus on the influence these events have had on some of the industry’s biggest brands.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

ZingBrain link-up to drive Gamingtec’s personalisation

Gamingtec is aiming to provide “a truly personalised experience to each customer,” after partnering with ZingBrain to utilise the group’s artificial intelligence engine. This will permit casinos and sportsbooks powered by the turnkey platform provider to leverage ZingBrain’s Zing AI tech, which makes recommendations to players based on multiple data sources, behaviours and preferences.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Major international brands head SBC Awards 2021 shortlists

International operators bet365, Betsson Group, FanDuel, Kaizen Gaming, and LeoVegas are among the major companies to feature prominently on the SBC Awards 2021 shortlists. There are also strong showings from Sportradar, BetConstruct, GoldenRace, OpenBet, Digitain, Playtech, Catena Media, and Gambling.com Group in the supplier and affiliate categories of the prestigious global industry awards.
GAMBLING
just-auto.com

Skoda takes on responsibility for VW Group MQB-A0 small car platform

Skoda is now responsible for developing the Volkswagen Group’s existing MQB-A0 Global Platform. This will be used by VW Group brands Skoda and Volkswagen to develop new entry-level models for regions with high growth potential including India, Russia, Africa as well as the ASEAN countries and Latin America. The MQB-A0...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

New Research Underscores Importance of Content Experience Platforms in Engaging Buyers; Scaling Demand & ABM Programs

Study Finds Correlation Between Content Experiences and Increased Customer Satisfaction & Value. New research finds that 74% of surveyed marketers can identify the right accounts and 63% can attract them, but only 11% feel confident they can engage their buyer effectively. The research was commissioned by leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP) Uberflip and was conducted by Forrester Consulting in September 2021. The study focuses on the presence and use of CEPs within enterprise organizations, and finds that marketers believe curated, relevant content experiences play an important role in successful buyer engagement.
MARKETING
casinobeats.com

Hero and Push Gaming extend commercial tie-up

Push Gaming is aiming to continue its momentum into the year’s fourth quarter and beyond, as the firm rolls-out an extended partnership with existing client Hero Gaming. Under the terms of the enhanced collaboration, the online casino operator will gain access the supplier’s growing portfolio of slot titles via Push Gaming’s Malta Gaming Authority and UK Gambling Commission licensed platform.
GAMBLING
casinobeats.com

Holland Casino welcomes Oryx’s igaming portfolio

Holland Casino has added further depth to its Dutch online casino offering, as Oryx Gaming takes its content live in a market that forms an “important part” of its expansion strategy. To supply the state-owned casino group, the Bragg Gaming Group company completed an integration with the Playtech marketplace platform,...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy