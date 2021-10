If you’ve ever listened to music and wished you could bottle the feeling it gave, you’re in luck. Paint giant Behr has partnered with Spotify and pop icon Katy Perry on a new tool that matches any song to the paint color it most embodies, looking at factors such as genre, key, and tempo. “Creeping Death” by Metallica is Dark Crimson (maybe not dark enough), and “Ivy” by Taylor Swift is Glass Sapphire (a deep gray-blue). But do the results really match with your listening experience? Domino editors put Behr’s Music in Color program to the test, and here’s what we found. I, for one, am off to paint my living room Laser Lemon in honor of Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO