Drinks

Frothy Beard to release four ‘Jurassic Park’-inspired beers

By Michael Pham
Charleston City Paper
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold onto your butts. Frothy Beard Brewing Co. is releasing four new Jurassic Park-inspired beers on Oct. 16., along with a prehistoric party to celebrate. Don’t worry — dinosaurs won’t be making an appearance to ruin the fun. The new beers are inspired by, and aptly named, after key quotes...

charlestoncitypaper.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
