Very few of us really know what it feels like to drive a Formula One car. Even fewer have reached out and touched its outer limits, where the car grabs you by the clavicles and slams you back into your seat. But George Russell was “born” for these moments, he says, and as he describes the blissful feeling of being at one with his Williams, it’s as if he can feel the steering wheel in his fingers.“It’s like you’re on the fastest, most exhilarating rollercoaster, and you’re coming up to a turn not necessarily knowing you’re going to come out...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO