NHL

Golden Knights open tonight at home against expansion Seattle Kraken

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HgWMY_0cOpKPB500

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s opening night for the Golden Knights.

They start the season against the expansion Seattle Kraken.

It’s only been five years since the Knights came into the league as an expansion team — the new kid on the block. Now Seattle is the newcomer to the National Hockey League.

Seattle is led by captain Mark Giordano, and it will be interesting to see if they establish an identity as quickly as the Knights.

The VGK is starting a new chapter, with some veteran additions to the lineup and Robin Lehner taking over as goalkeeper.

A few lingering injuries from preseason could factor into the starting lineup for the Knights, and Alex Tuch isn’t expected back until later in the season as he recovers from an injury.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol says the team is ready to step up to the challenge.

“It’s exciting. The entire town is fired up for it, the entire town is looking forward to it. We’ve talked how we want to rep ourselves playing for the city of Seattle, for the Pacific Northwest.”

Remember, the Golden Knights don’t require fans to be vaccinated or show a negative COVID test. But because of that, everyone inside will have to wear a face mask during the game.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s game. A quick check this morning showed prices were starting at $100.

Another change for the crowd to be aware of: bags and backpacks are no longer allowed inside T-Mobile Arena for games. Only small clutches and wallets are allowed.

The NHL has requested that change, and the size requirements are 9 inches by 5 inches by 2 inches. If it’s larger than that, it’s not getting in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

