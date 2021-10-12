CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets name Boone Jenner team captain

By Brian Hofmann
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 8 days ago
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets have named forward Boone Jenner as their team captain.

Jenner, 28, was named the team’s seventh captain Tuesday.

CBJ signed Jenner to a four-year, $15 million contract extension on July 28. Jenner was drafted by Columbus in 2011 making him the longest-tenured Blue Jacket.

Serving as alternate captains will be defenseman Zach Werenski and forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Gustav Nyquist.

The Blue Jackets traded captain Nick Foligno last season to Toronto. He signed with the Boston Bruins as a free agent during this past offseason.

CBJ also traded alternate captains Seth Jones and Cam Atkinson.

“[Jenner] has tremendous character and a work ethic that has earned the respect of his teammates, and he’s been an important part of our leadership group for several years,” Blue Jackets first-year coach Brad Larsen said. “Zach, Gus and Oliver also have been part of that group, and we are fortunate to have these guys lead our team.”

The Blue Jackets’ season, which begins Thursday at home against Arizona, will be Jenner’s ninth in the NHL.

Previous Blue Jackets captains were:

  • Lyle Odelein (2000-02)
  • Ray Whitney (2002-03)
  • Luke Richardson (2003-06)
  • Adam Foote (2006-08)
  • Rick Nash (2008-12)
  • Nick Foligno (2015-21)

