The Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage. Officials said the blood supply has dropped to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. The nonprofit is in its third week of an emergency blood and platelet shortage, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. People can help by giving blood at one of the many drives coming up in the area.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO