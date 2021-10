The small business taxpayer exception rules have been around for many years. Despite the everchanging landscape of tax code this is one area that has increased in popularity over the past decade. What used to be $1M exception from certain areas of the tax code evolved to $5M (sometimes $10M), and as of the 2017 tax overhaul known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) is now $26M (indexed for inflation from the original $25M) for years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Rev. Proc. 2018-40, 2018-34 finalized the regulations related to these changes published as of January 5, 2021. While most of us are aware of many of these exceptions, there are certain areas that we do not see often but could have a large impact on tax compliance.

