SOUTHEAST UTAH HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND UTAH RADON COALITION TO CONDUCT “RADON CAN HARM YOU” CAMPAIGN

The Southeast Utah Health Department and Utah Radon Coalition, with assistance from Huntsman Cancer Institute, Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Utah Department of Health Environmental Epidemiology Program, and AARP Utah will conduct their Radon Can Harm You campaign November 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022 in Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties. Campaign activities will include furnishing information about the dangers of radon to area residents, supplying free radon tests to residents and providing free radon mitigation services to ten low-income families in the project area. If they desire, cancer survivors and caregivers who apply for a test will receive evidence-based cancer survivorship information designed to enhance the quality of survival.