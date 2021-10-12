Division of Water Resources

While the Castle Valley Center has many resources one of the things they have never had is a library, and the move is afoot to create one for the students. “We have been coordinating with the Price City Library and some of our students are going there once a month. The library staff is also bringing a lesson here so some of the kids who aren’t going can do an activity,” said Principal Amy Bell. “With the students going there, they are exposed to the community, learning to access and be familiar with those kinds of services. Beyond that, however, this year we are going to start a book drive to create our own small library here at the school. We want to build one that the students can easily access.”

