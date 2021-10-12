CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Division of Water Resources

Cover picture for the articleCastle Country Radio had the opportunity to speak over the telephone with Utah Division of Water Resources Director, Candice Hasenyager to reflect on the summer’s conservation efforts and what we can do to continue to conserve water during the fall and winter months. “2021 set all the wrong records. We...

