Crisis Investing: From COVID, To Energy, To Supply Chain Breakdowns, The Market Has Been Buffeted By Crises Recently. How We've Navigated Them So Fa.

By David Pinsen
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gadsden flag hung out of a Southwest Airlines 737 cockpit. Photo via American Greatness. The apparent work slowdown at Southwest Airlines, Co. (NYSE:LUV), snarling air travel last weekend, is the latest bit of bad news to hit the economy and markets. Since we shared our bear-proof portfolio back in July ("Building A Bear-Proof Portfolio"), we've had the ongoing energy crisis, the China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF) crisis, and supply-chain crisis ("America Is Running Out Of Everything"). All together, this seems like a good test of a portfolio built to manage unforeseen risks. Let's see how it's done so far. First, a quick recap of how we built the portfolio.

