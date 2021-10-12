CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh police promote 5 lieutenants, 5 commanders in Beechview swearing-in ceremony

By Megan Guza
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
Pittsburgh police promoted 10 officers to the ranks of commander and lieutenant Monday, the first in-person promotion ceremony since the covid-19 pandemic began.

The nine men and one woman are more than officers, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said during a ceremony at Our Lady of Victory in Beechview.

“I see officers daily being asked to be plumbers, biomechanics, social workers, Uber drivers, firefighters and many other occupations day in and day out,” Hissrich said. “You are more than that. You provide compassion, kindness and a listening ear to those you are meeting for the first time – often on the worst day of their lives.”

Promoted from sergeant to lieutenant were: Wanda Duncan, Jeffery Abraham, Mark Rush, Logan Hanley and Anthony Cunningham. They will finish the week in their current roles and receive their new assignments Thursday.

The promotions, said Chief Scott Schubert, will “help change the direction of the Pittsburgh police.”

“I’ve seen what you’ve done, and I know what you can do,” he said.

Five lieutenants were promoted to commander: Shawn Malloy, who is assigned to Zone 1; Matthew Lackner, who is assigned to Zone 2; Martin Devine, who is assigned to the narcotics and vice unit; Richard Ford, who is assigned to the major crimes unit; and Ronald Griffin, who is assigned to Zone 4.

“Please look after your officers,” Schubert said to the new commanders. “Make sure they’re well. Make sure they have everything they need to be successful.”

Mayor Bill Peduto thanked the newly promoted officers for wanting to take on the added responsibility of taking care of themselves and their fellow officers.

“We are at a critical time not only in Pittsburgh but throughout this country,” he said. “We need people who will help to mend us and bring us together.”

