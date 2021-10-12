Back 4 Blood: Creating a Better World During a Pandemic

Back in 2008, Valve published a co-op first-person shooter with a horror theme, unleashing Left 4 Dead among the masses. Developed by Valve South, aka Turtle Rock Studios, the concept was a simple game of survival. Fight hordes of zombies and get to the safe rooms before having a big finale at the end of a campaign. While simple, the gameplay was polished and the game ran like a dream thanks to the adaptable Source engine. It paved the way for a sequel the following year, but of course, we can’t go past the number 2 when it comes to Valve. It’s been over a decade, and Turtle Rock Studios decided to take matters into their own hands, creating Back 4 Blood. Now instead of slaying zombies, we’re tasked with eradicating the Ridden.

