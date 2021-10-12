CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 6 Waiver Wire Insider

wiproud.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 5 was a doozy. Hopefully, you read my column last week and took advantage of some names I threw your way. Namely Kadarius Toney, Damien Williams, Tim Patrick (again), and Marquez Callaway. I can’t promise to deliver such epic production week in and week out, but I can promise you I’ll do my best! Week 6 marks the beginning of BYE week season. It’s a tricky time to navigate. You’re probably running out of roster spots between injuries and BYE weeks. The time has come to make some tough decisions.

www.wiproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Week 6 fantasy waiver wire pickups: Go get these RB handcuffs

Fantasy football drafts are important, but they're not the end-all-be-all. Case in point: If you drafted Saquon Barkley or Clyde Edwards-Helaire, you're searching for contingency plans after both running backs went down with injuries in Week 5. A good destination for your contingency plans is the fantasy football waiver wire,...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Waiver Wire Week 6: Darrel Williams, Devontae Booker, Kadarius Toney

Now that Week 5 is over, fantasy managers need to take a hard look at their team. The bye weeks are here: the Falcons, Saints, Jets, and 49ers are off in Week 6 and plenty more players are injured (and also likely out). Fantasy managers who have read this column...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
profootballnetwork.com

Devontae Booker Waiver Wire Week 6: Fantasy analysis for Giants RB

Saquon Barkley badly sprained his ankle in the Giants’ Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. That puts Devontae Booker atop the New York’s RB depth chart and makes him a top fantasy football waiver wire pickup for Week 6. Devontae Booker is...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Darrel Williams Waiver Wire Week 6: Fantasy outlook for Chiefs RB

Rostering running back handcuffs isn’t always the optimal strategy in fantasy football. Sometimes, you might hold onto a backup RB for an entire season without ever getting any value from him. But when the starting RB for one of the NFL’s top offenses goes down with an injury, it’s time to take a peek at the depth chart and make a roster move. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire sidelined, Darrel Williams is set to see increased carries for the Chiefs. But is he the RB1 in Kansas City, and should you pick him up off the waiver wire?
NFL
Rocky Mountain Collegian

NFL fantasy football — waiver wire week 6 recommendations

The first quarter of the 2020-21 NFL season wrapped up Monday night, and we’ve seen more injuries than we usually do by this time. With all these star players getting hurt, such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Saquon Barkley, Trey Lance, Dalvin Cook and many more, waivers have never been so important to your fantasy football team’s success.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Week 7 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Going into Week 7, fantasy managers should prioritize a quarterback-wide receiver tandem that established some chemistry Sunday. This veteran signal-caller welcomed back, arguably, his best pass-catcher who missed the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve. While the pair had a solid showing against a mediocre pass defense, they're likely on the upswing for an offense that needed a spark.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Darrel Williams
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Injuries can greatly affect the landscape of fantasy football, and sometimes, they can come in bunches. That was the case for the New York Giants offense in Week 5. During Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants lost quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) in the first half. It's unclear how much time they will miss, but fantasy football managers need to prepare for the worst.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ir#Espn#Yahoo#Faab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy