Wild Ember BBQ pops up for curbside and catering services at Deer Valley

Chef Matthew Harris wants to share some of his favorite southern dishes he grew up eating, so he came up with the idea for the Wild Ember BBQ pop-up. The new offering opened a few weeks ago for curbside and catering services at the Snow Park Residences at St. Regis Deer Valley, and although there is no dining room or seating available at this time, there are future plans for a brick-and-mortar location, according to Harris.