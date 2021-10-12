Credit Card Review: Citi Premier® Card

One of the most important things you can build when it comes to personal finance is your credit. Often falling somewhere between 200 and 800 points, your credit score determines the house you can afford, the car you can buy and much more. Your credit score is mainly impacted by one (often misused) financial tool: the credit card. Technically invented around 1950, the credit card is meant to be a tool with which you can spend money that is not directly linked to any of your accounts. At the end of the month, you then pay that accumulated sum with your own funds. Essentially, credit cards are used to purchase something with money you may not currently have, in hopes you will pay back the total in full on a later date.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 3 DAYS AGO