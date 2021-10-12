CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanchain Launches First Crosschain Bridge with Link to Polkadot, Brings EVM Smart Contracts to DOT

Cover picture for the articlePlace/Date: London, United Kingdom - October 12th, 2021 at 3:00 pm UTC. Developers on Ethereum, Wanchain, Avalanche, Moonriver and more can integrate DOT into their applications using Wanchain’s decentralized blockchain interoperability solution. Wanchain, the world’s premier decentralized blockchain interoperability solution, is pleased to announce the integration of Wanchain’s decentralised, non-custodial...

