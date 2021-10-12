CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Puts Cody Ranch for Sale; Is This Goodbye for Good?

It has been a great run, but it looks like eccentric billionaire and musician, Kanye West, is putting Wyoming in his rearview mirror. Yesterday (October 11th, 2021), Cody Enterprise reported that the rapper had put his Cody ranch, nicknamed West Lake Ranch, up for sale. This news is coming less than a month after it was reported that West had put multiple commercial properties for sale. The seven properties are being listed at 3.2 million dollars.

rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
Washington Examiner

Goodbye, Kanye West: Rapper changes name to Ye

Kanye West , the Grammy award-winning artist and failed 2020 presidential candidate, officially changed his name to Ye, according to a Monday ruling by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. The 44-year-old artist, known legally as Kanye Omari West, was granted the change despite containing neither a middle or last...
Variety

Kanye West Performs Short Set in Creepy Mask at Wedding in Venice

Kanye West made a surprise performance at a wedding in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, performing two of his classics as well as the live debut of two songs from his recent “Donda” album, along with some other songs. According to social media reports, he wore a creepy, almost Michael Myers-like mask that muffled his vocals. West has apparently been wearing the masks all over Europe in the past few days, as other photos posted online (below) apparently showed him wearing them in Berlin and Sweden. As noted by TMZ and Complex, the wedding was for D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany...
wiltonbulletin.com

Kanye West Puts Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming on the Market for $11M

Kanye West made headlines in 2019, when he set his sights on thousands of acres of land in Wyoming. However, just two years after he purchased a couple of massive Wyoming ranches, the rapper may be less enamored with the Cowboy State. He’s placed one of the properties—known as Monster Lake Ranch—back on the market for $11 million, TMZ reported.
therealdeal.com

Kanye West looks to sell sprawling Wyoming ranch

Cody, Wyoming, may soon lose its most famous resident. Kanye West has listed his 3,800-acre ranch outside the town, asking $11 million for the sprawling property, the Daily Mail reported. It’s known as Monster Ranch for the massive trout stocked in its 180-acre lake. The listing comes less than a...
Vanity Fair

Kanye West Is Selling His 4,500-Acre Wyoming Ranch for $11 Million

Kanye West is apparently bidding adieu to his wild wild west lifestyle, putting his enormous Cody, Wyoming ranch up for sale for $11 million. On Monday, the rapper listed the 4,500-acre property formerly known as Monster Lake, which he reportedly bought for $7.7 million in September 2019 and renamed Lake Ranch, often referring to it as “Yeezy campus.” This is the first home West purchased in the state, before buying an even bigger ranch in nearby Greybull, Wyoming just two months later for $14.5 million, a place known as Bighorn Mountain Ranch that covers 6,700 acres. The two properties are roughly 50 miles apart. This huge piece of land he's put up for sale features eight lodgings, two fresh water lakes, a restaurant, an event center, and meeting facilities. It's also known for its monster trout fishing and has several horse barns and corrals to house the teams of horses that run the estate. The property actually spans over 9,000 acres, but the rest is leased to the federal government. West has used the land to host large public events in the past, like his Sunday Service concerts.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Selling $11M Wyoming Ranch Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Cody, WY – Kanye West is selling one of his Wyoming ranches for a whopping $11 million, according to the Daily Mail. Located near the city of Cody in the northwest of the state, the giant Monster Lake Ranch is where Kanye reportedly recorded his 2018 solo album ye, as well as Pusha T’s DAYTONA, Nas’ NASIR and his Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kid Cudi. The $11 million asking price is $3 million less than the $14 million Kanye paid when he bought the ranch in September 2019. However, it was reported Kanye didn’t pay the full amount having purchased 4,500 acres of the 9,000-acre property.
ROCK 96.7

Kanye West Selling Multiple Cody, Wyoming Properties

Since the release of his tenth studio album titled DONDA (after his late mother), Kanye West has jumped back into the spotlight once again. Although he has spent less time in the Cowboy State, it appears he is still doing business here. According to a recent article posted by Cowboy...
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

