Kanye West Puts Cody Ranch for Sale; Is This Goodbye for Good?

Kanye West is apparently bidding adieu to his wild wild west lifestyle, putting his enormous Cody, Wyoming ranch up for sale for $11 million. On Monday, the rapper listed the 4,500-acre property formerly known as Monster Lake, which he reportedly bought for $7.7 million in September 2019 and renamed Lake Ranch, often referring to it as “Yeezy campus.” This is the first home West purchased in the state, before buying an even bigger ranch in nearby Greybull, Wyoming just two months later for $14.5 million, a place known as Bighorn Mountain Ranch that covers 6,700 acres. The two properties are roughly 50 miles apart. This huge piece of land he's put up for sale features eight lodgings, two fresh water lakes, a restaurant, an event center, and meeting facilities. It's also known for its monster trout fishing and has several horse barns and corrals to house the teams of horses that run the estate. The property actually spans over 9,000 acres, but the rest is leased to the federal government. West has used the land to host large public events in the past, like his Sunday Service concerts.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO