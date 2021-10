LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday night was rough for Caleb Alexander-McKinzie, who volunteers for 'The Van' in Little Rock. "So I said, 'okay, this is an emergency,' and she said, 'Yeah, this is absolutely an emergency,'" Alexander-McKinzie said. "It hurts all of us to see these people suffering even more and unnecessarily."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO