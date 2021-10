No one was happier about Seth Small’s stunning game-winning field goal that downed the No. 1 team in the country over the weekend than his wife. On Saturday, unranked Texas A&M shocked now former No. 1 Alabama — who hadn’t lost a game since 2019 — by a score of 41-38 after a 28-yard field goal from Small gave the Aggies the lead as time expired. It was one of the best upsets we’ve seen in some time, one which threw the entire college football landscape into chaos.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO