US task force proposes adults 60 and older should not start daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or stroke

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Preventive Services Task Force is considering making several changes to its guidance on taking a daily aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke. On Tuesday, the task force posted a draft statement recommending that adults ages 40 to 59 who are at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease — but do not have a history of the disease — decide with their clinician whether to start taking aspirin, based on their individual circumstances.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

