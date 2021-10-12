CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Amy Schumer, Gayle King and More Partner for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program

By Carly Sloane ‍
ETOnline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanel and Tribeca are joining forces once again for the seventh annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program. This year's three-day immersive event will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, featuring a mix of virtual and in-person mentorship programs and participant masterclasses focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing, and directing, for five teams of women filmmakers.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Taraji P. Henson Talks Inclusion at Tribeca and Chanel’s Women’s Filmmaker Program: ‘You Don’t Know to Dream It if You Don’t See It’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The seventh annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program kicks off today with a hybrid edition featuring both virtual and in-person events. The three-day event allows program finalists working on five films to participate in one-on-one mentorship and masterclasses focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing and directing. The Leadership Committee includes Amy Schumer, Gayle King, Marlee Matlin, Paula Weinstein, Ali Adler, Melissa Barrera, Kay Cannon, Jacqueline Durran, Misha Green, Soo Hugh, Zoe Lister-Jones, Laura Karpman, Leslie Mann, Tina Mabry, Adepero Oduye, Frida Torresblanco, DeWanda Wise and Maria Zuckerman. Program finalists include Annalise Lockhart and Mary Glen Fredrick...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Attempts To Find Her ‘Dream Guy’ As She Hilariously Picks Amy Schumer & Chris Rock

Kim Kardashian had a bevy of handsome men to choose from in this ‘Bachelorette’ spoof, including Tyler Cameron, Chase Crawford, John Cena and Jesse Williams!. After years of spoofing Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Saturday Night Live finally welcomed Kim Kardashian, 40, to Studio 8H. The reality star brought the laughs in plenty of sketches, including an epic star-studded version of The Bachelorette dubbed “The Dreamy Guy.” In the sketch, a blonde haired Kim — going by the name Rochelle — attempted to find her husband from a roster of handsome A-Listers including Chris Rock, Jessie Williams, John Cena, Chase Crawford, and Tyler Cameron!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and More Stars Join Kim Kardashian in SNL's Bachelorette Parody

Watch: Kim Kardashian's Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live" During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Kim Kardashian played the star in a sketch parodying The Bachelorette. Most of the contestants were played by surprise guest stars: Chris Rock, Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron, Gossip Girl alum and The Boys star Chase Crawford, NBA star and Kendall Jenner's ex Blake Griffin, Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams and John Cena. They joined SNL cast member Kyle Mooney.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisha Boe
Person
Hari Nef
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gayle King
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Jane Rosenthal
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Angelica Ross
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Leslie Mann
ETOnline.com

Ciara Stuns in All White at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

When it comes to lewks, Ciara always delivers. The 35-year-old singer stunned in an all-white leggy look on the red carpet for Elle's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles Tuesday night. The halter neck dress by Monot featured a flowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Tiffany Haddish on How Her Crenshaw Mall Days Inspired Her Bold New Magazine Cover (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is booked and busy, and that's just the way she likes it. The Card Counter actress spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at The West Hollywood EDITION at the reception for her Cultured magazine cover, about the projects she has in the works and what inspired her glam look for the cover of the art, design and architecture magazine, where she was interviewed by The Card Counter's director, Paul Schrader.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New York Post

Gayle King gushes to Jalen Rose about her new, 24/7 role

She is the grand dame of morning television, an editor at large, a radio show host and a mother. And when Gayle King sat down with me for this week’s “Renaissance Man,” she was most amped about her newest role: Grandma. Her “favorite” (and only) daughter Kirby gave birth to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Filmmakers#Chanel#Tribeca Studios#Tribeca Enterprises#Polaroid
GoldDerby

Sandra Oh looks to school her competition for a lucky 7th SAG Award nomination with ‘The Chair’

From the California wine country to Seattle Grace and the UK’s MI-6, Sandra Oh has earned Screen Actors Guild Awards for a variety of her memorable roles in both film and television. Now, she could add “New England English professor and department chair” to her list of SAG-nominated roles if she makes the cut for the freshman Netflix comedy series “The Chair.” Oh, who plays of Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, an Emily Dickinson scholar who ascends the ranks of her English department to become its first female chair, currently sits in third place in our combined SAG TV odds, trailing only Jean...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Jennifer Gates’ Wedding Dress

Jennifer Gates looked to Vera Wang for her wedding over the weekend. On Saturday, Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed equestrian Nayel Nassar at the Gates’ horse farm in Westchester County, New York. Gates wore two custom gowns by the designer for the ceremony. The 25-year-old...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy