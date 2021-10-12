Amy Schumer, Gayle King and More Partner for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program
Chanel and Tribeca are joining forces once again for the seventh annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program. This year's three-day immersive event will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, featuring a mix of virtual and in-person mentorship programs and participant masterclasses focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing, and directing, for five teams of women filmmakers.www.etonline.com
Comments / 0