Cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Buy these tools while they're still in stock

By Madison Trapkin, Reviewed
 8 days ago
Here are the best Thanksgiving tools to buy now before they sell out. Reviewed.com

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As the daughter of a chef, Thanksgiving has always been extra important in my family. It all starts with murmur of menu planning in mid-October, followed by phone calls to my grandma to coordinate pie purchasing—I always request at least one extra pumpkin pie and she kindly obliges—and finally culminating in delegating tasks on the big day. But none of this Turkey Day dance would happen without a handful of helpful kitchen tools.

Here are the best Thanksgiving tools we've tested—and be sure to shop sooner rather than while these products are still in stock.

1. Roasting pan

Yes, you need a roasting pan—this one from Viking is useful beyond Thanksgiving. Getty / YinYang

No amount of cooking hacks can help you get around the need for a roasting pan to make the perfect turkey. A good vessel like the best roasting pan we've tested, the Viking 3-Ply Roasting Pan with Non-Stick Rack, will elevate your bird so heat is distributed evenly and the drippings have somewhere to go. This pan is sturdy with comfortable handles, and can be used year-round for roasting anything from a whole chicken to a Sunday roast.

Get the Viking 3-Ply Roasting Pan with Non-Stick Rack at QVC for $169.99

2. Meat thermometer

This meat thermometer is quick and accurate. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The only way—and I mean only way—to ensure your turkey is fully cooked is with the help of a thermometer. If you'd like to monitor your bird as it cooks, spring for a probe thermometer like the best we've tested, the ThermoWorks ChefAlarm Probe Thermometer. Opt for a digital meat thermometer like the the ThermoWorks ThermoPop if you're fine to open the oven to take a temperature reading.

3. Fat separator

A fat separator can save you time if you're using pan drippings for your gravy. Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

My grandma never uses a fat separator, but this handy gadget personally saved my homemade gravy last year when I hosted my first Thanksgiving. The trigger on this model is super easy to control and by design will minimize splashing, creating less mess than some of the other fat separators we've tested. There's also a pour spout on the top, which makes it much easier to remove the fat left behind.

Get the OXO Good Grips Good Gravy 4-cup Fat Separator at Amazon for $25.99

4. Carving knife

Cut the turkey and cut down on the price of this carving knife. Mercer

As with meat thermometers, you've got options when it comes to carving knives. If you prefer a low-tech approach, the 11-inch Mercer Culinary Renaissance Granton Edge Slicing Knife is the tool for you. It's exquisitely sharp, but doesn't come in a set so you'll need to buy the matching carving fork , too. Tech heads can snag the best electric knife we've tested, the Black & Decker EK500B.

5. Carving board

A sturdy wooden cutting board like the Teakhaus Carving Board provides a solid foundation for turkey carving. Reviewed / Nick Schmiedicker

A sturdy cutting board is key when it comes to carving your turkey. Your best bet is a chunky wooden cutting board, like the Teakhaus Rectangle Carving Board. This board is great because it won't move around while you carve and its grooves held a whopping 2/3 cup of liquid before overflowing when we tested.

Get the Teakhaus Rectangle Carving Board With Hand Grips at Amazon for $99.95

6. Set of mixing bowls

Stainless steel means no potential breakage, which is ideal in fast-paced world of Thanksgiving prep. Each bowl in this set comes with a lid so so each bowl doubles as both transportation container and leftover storage.

Get the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 3 at Amazon for $36.94

7. Casserole dish

There's no denying the Great Jones Hot Dish looks great in a kitchen. Great Jones / Chantell Lauren Photography

Consider this the final push you needed to buy a gorgeous casserole dish like this one from Great Jones. The Great Jones Hot Dish will get the job done and look great while doing it. This dish is convenient, can hold up to 5 quarts, and has the space to hold enough green bean casserole for all of your guests.

Get the Hot Dish at Great Jones for $75

8. Pie dish

Our favorite pie dish, the Emile Henry, baked beautiful pies in our testing. Emile Henry

This ceramic pie dish can withstand high heat, is dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe and attractive, to boot. During testing, it consistently produced pies with flaky, perfectly baked crusts. Need we say more?

Get the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish at Amazon for $39.95

9. Rolling pin

The J.K. Adams Plain Maple Rolling Dowel is the best rolling pin we tested. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Because those pie crusts aren't going to roll themselves! This rolling pin is great because it's easy to control pressure while rolling, the long body makes for consistent dough and it holds flour well.

Get the J.K. Adams Plain Maple Rolling Dowel at Amazon for $22

10. Baking sheet

The Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet is the best baking sheet we've tested. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

A quintessential kitchen workhorse, the humble baking sheet will come to your rescue often during Thanksgiving preparations. Whether you're using it to catch potential overflow from a bubbling blueberry pie as it bakes or to maximize air exposure as your white bread dries out to be used in stuffing later, this baking sheet is a winner.

Get the Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet 2-pack at Amazon for $26.45

11. Food storage containers

The best food storage containers we tested were the Pyrex Ultimate. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

OK, so these aren't technically for Thanksgiving dinner proper, but rather my personal favorite component of this holiday: leftovers. This 10-piece Pyrex set is the best food storage set we've tested because it's oven-safe (ideal for reheating), sturdy, and looks fancy.

Get the Pyrex Ultimate 10-pc Storage Set at Amazon for $81.96

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Buy these tools while they're still in stock

