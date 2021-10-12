Scottish Rite for Children celebrates 100 years of helping children
Since 1921, for 100 years, Scottish Rite for Children has provided unparalleled care to children with orthopedic conditions, so they can have healthy and happy childhoods. To celebrate this major milestone, Scottish Rite is investing in its future to make the next century as bright as the first by embarking on its first-ever capital campaign. Bob Walker and Dr. Daniel Sucato are joining us to share more about Scottish Rite for Children, and how your donations will help.
