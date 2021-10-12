CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Scottish Rite for Children celebrates 100 years of helping children

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1921, for 100 years, Scottish Rite for Children has provided unparalleled care to children with orthopedic conditions, so they can have healthy and happy childhoods. To celebrate this major milestone, Scottish Rite is investing in its future to make the next century as bright as the first by embarking on its first-ever capital campaign. Bob Walker and Dr. Daniel Sucato are joining us to share more about Scottish Rite for Children, and how your donations will help.

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Donors help Dallas Children’s Theater create magic at Children’s Health…

On a quiet Wednesday in September, some very important people met up on the hospital’s Channel 77 for an adventure. Three of them were adults: the hard-working Seacrest Studios hosts Abbie and Marin, and Dallas Children’s Theater’s own Miss Alyssa (aka Belle from DCT’s production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST). There were four children visible on the screen: Angel, Autumn, J Don, and Acone. They were patients at Children’s Health dealing with their own unique set of challenges, but still wanting to be a part of the fun. And, there was a host of other children participating off camera from their rooms.
DALLAS, TX
Gaston Gazette

Vendors hope to help sick children with Gastonia event

Karamie Sale will sell her custom T-shirts from a booth Saturday in the Franklin Square shopping area as she and more than a dozen others like her will try help raise money for sick children. The Fall Community Vendor Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday,...
GASTONIA, NC
ocnjdaily.com

Primary School Helping Children at CHOP With Toy Drive

Ocean City Primary School preschoolers are helping to bring some joy into the lives of young children who are battling illnesses with a project to provide toys and other items to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The Preschool Community Outreach Toy Drive Project at the Primary School, 550 West Ave., began...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
crossroadstoday.com

Bluebonnet Youth Ranch continues to help neglected children

YOAKUM, Texas – In the 1960s, Attorney Charles Kvinta approached businessman Claud Jacobs about a family whose five children needed care and shelter. They offered to help the family, whose father unexpectedly passed away and mother was unable to properly care for her children. Over time, an Austin judge filed...
YOAKUM, TX
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Helping children deal with anxiety

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Christine San Giovanni about helping children deal with anxiety. Dr. San Giovanni is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and a pediatrician at MUSC Children’s Health. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for over 30 years. She was the longtime...
KIDS
ourquadcities.com

Bethany for Children & Families to hold community celebration on Nov. 5

Bethany for Children & Families — a private child welfare, mental health, community education, and social services provider — will celebrate outstanding Quad Citizens at their annual awards dinner on Friday, Nov. 5. With the motto “Keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building healthy communities,” the agency serves over 9,000...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Twitter
azpbs.org

Jewish Family and Children’s Services are celebrating their one-year anniversary of the “Center for Senior Enrichment”

We look at virtual programming for Seniors on zoom as part of our monthly AARP sponsored segment that highlights issues important to older adults in Arizona. Jewish Family and Children’s Services is celebrating its 1 year anniversary of providing virtual classes through its “Center for Senior Enrichment.” For more, we spoke with Center’s Site Director, Jennifer Brauner.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WTHI

Gibault Children's Services celebrates 100th anniversary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WHTI) - One local organization is celebrating a major milestone!. Gibault Children's Services celebrated their 100 year anniversary Saturday!. This organization helps provide at-risk youth with mental health services and treatment programs. Community members and local and state leaders were ready to honor this special milestone, and...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Midland Daily News

Help wanted: Children in need of Midland mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Great Lakes Bay Region has 56 local kids waiting for adult mentors right now. The 66-year-old youth mentoring organization launched the End Their Wait campaign this week, setting a bold goal to match the 56 kids on their waitlist throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region with mentors before the end of 2021.
MIDLAND, MI
parentherald.com

How Taste Masking Can Help with Young Children

It's no secret children hate taking medication, especially chewable pills or liquids with an "icky" taste. Even some pediatric medications that are made to taste appealing to children can still have a bitter aftertaste. Luckily, advances in technology can help create a better experience for those who find that a spoonful of sugar isn't all you need to help the medicine go down.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Let Your Light Shine: Event to celebrate children with special needs

TUPELO • For the last five years, Kelly Winter has been a physical therapist at Beyond Therapy in Tupelo, where many of her young clients have special needs. It’s a busy place, full of colorful, therapeutic play equipment and bustling with children. Winter and her fellow therapists spend their days working with children and their parents to provide occupational, physical, and speech therapy. But Winter said she doesn’t really think of it as work.
TUPELO, MS
KPLC TV

Operation Christmas Child helping children around the world

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re just a few months away from Christmas, but students at a local school are already making Christmas better for people around the world. Now, that may seem like a long time but the time is now to help people around the world and that’s what students at Hamilton Christian are doing right now.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WGNtv.com

Pilsen arts program helping children express their creativity

CHICAGO — A Chicago couple decided to give back to the Pilsen community by creating arts programming for children. Daniel and Katrise Chavez created the People’s Center for Cultural and Contemporary Arts at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. They are operating out of the Pilsen Food Pantry and are offering music, dance and photography classes at other locations like The Resurrection Project and the Chicago Park District.
CHICAGO, IL
13abc.com

“A Kid Again” helps families with critically ill children

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - “A Kid Again” is a non-profit organization that helps families with critically ill children and takes them on what they call “adventures.”. On Saturday, they had their Fall Festival “adventure,” complete with pumpkin painting, hot dogs, and an all-inclusive playground. The organization plans these “adventures” and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Cincinnati Children’s celebrates new Critical Care Building

Largest expansion in hospital’s history to serve the most medically complex patients. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is celebrating the completion of a new Critical Care Building, a $600 million investment on the hospital’s north side that involved three years of construction on the hospital’s main campus in Avondale. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
McAlester News-Capital

McAlester Halloween display helping raise funds for children

Halloween decorations at a McAlester home bring scary fun for all and raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Leon and Shari Murrin decorate their 729 W. Washington Ave. residence in McAlester with expansive displays for several holidays, but primarily for Christmas and Halloween — joining the Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser this year among hundreds of other locations nationwide.
MCALESTER, OK
wktn.com

Helping Hands Christmas Children Sign-Up Underway

A Christmas Children Sign up is taking place at Helping Hands in Kenton. Only legal guardians or parents with custody of children can sign up. The children must be Hardin County residents. Helping Hands is located at 100 Cleveland Avenue. Their hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9m until...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy