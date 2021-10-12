CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Master Your Money Bootcamp: Check in on your progress

By Tanza Loudenback
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vw7Mw_0cOpEdVx00

Welcome to the final Master Your Money Bootcamp, where we learn how to stick to the plan we've established. This week we're checking in.

Exercise 1: Check in

We've covered a lot of ground since our first Master Your Money Bootcamp kicked off earlier this year — from tracking down all of our financial accounts and passwords, to putting a price tag on dreams, to setting investments and savings on autopilot.

The goal for this week: To examine our progress so far.

1. Start with the basics: Check in with how you're feeling about your money. Do you feel overwhelmed and anxious, or generally in control? Do your goals still feel achievable and realistic, even if they're going to take some time?

More practically, do you know how much of your income goes toward expenses every month? What's your credit score? Has it improved meaningfully since you started paying attention to your money? Has your debt load increased or decreased?

2. Next, consider where you are on the path to accomplishing your high-priority goals. You should be somewhere beyond the starting line. Have you paid off a debt balance? Made it more than halfway toward your savings goal for a new car? Started contributing 10% of your paycheck to your retirement account? Recognize how far you've come.

3. Lastly, look at your net worth now and compare it to six months ago, or one or two years ago if you have those numbers.

While it's not a perfect financial measurement by any means, your net worth is a big-picture snapshot of your wealth. What you're looking for is an upward trajectory, however incremental it may be. Setbacks are expected (the pandemic was a big one for many people), but if your systems are working as they should, your net worth will gradually increase.

As a reminder, here's what you'll accomplish in this month's Bootcamp (we'll link to each exercise as it goes live):

Master Your Money Bootcamp: Stick to the plan

  • Exercise 1: Check in on the groundwork you've laid so far
  • Exercise 2: Re-evaluate your goals
  • Exercise 3: Protect your wealth
  • Exercise 4: Problem solve
  • Virtual Live Event: How to Invest Smart & Build Wealth

For each exercise, you'll get a detailed explanation of how to complete it and why it's important. Use the hashtags #MasterYourMoney and #MasterYourMoneyBootcamp to share your thoughts, progress, and connect with others across our Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram as you make your way through each exercise, then join us for the live events.

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

Turn The Internet Into Your Money Maker

The internet is endless, as are the possibilities to profit from its vast footprint. To the early adopters of the World Wide Web, its evolution over the years has been nothing short of mind-blowing. One of the largest impacts the internet has had on society is its ability to create...
INTERNET
TechRadar

How to master SEO for your website

Building your own website offers lots of advantages – you have full control over how it looks, you can add a blog if you like, and you don’t need to worry about an online marketplace changing its policies unexpectedly. However, it also means you have to tackle the tricky issue...
ECONOMY
Refinery29

How To Save Money, Based On Your Personality Type

Managing our money and setting ourselves up for the future has never been more important. But for those of us who can barely stick to a skincare routine let alone budget, it can feel like we're doing something wrong. Well, we're here to tell you that you're certainly not alone, and that the answer to your saving woes may come down to tailoring your approach to suit your 'money personality'.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

How To Master Your Money Mindset & Release Money Blocks: Lessons From The Holistic Wealth Podcast with Keisha Blair

Mastering your money mindset is a critical part of achieving holistic wealth and many experts now realize that teaching financial literacy without teaching money mindset mastery is a recipe for failure. On the Holistic Wealth podcast with Keisha Blair, we have had some amazing guests who have shared their own money mindset struggles, as well as tips and strategies to improve your money mindset and overcoming money blocks (including ancestral money blocks).
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bootcamp#Linkedin#Exercise
informnny.com

Money in Your Pocket

How do religious vaccine exemptions work? Local legal experts weigh in after federal judge's ruling. Father fights to reserve money to fight opioid epidemic. Judge denies request to block NYC’s COVID vaccine mandate for teachers, DOE staff. National Grid expects heating prices to increase. Delay in changing leaves has minimal...
HEALTH
Register Citizen

How to use psychology to control your money

When we talk about finances , we will mostly think about numbers, math, and spreadsheets. Most of the problems we have with our personal finances, however, are not solved on a spreadsheet, or with arithmetic or algebra, not even necessarily with numbers. They are solved by knowing our behavior in different situations, the way our brain works, our psychology .
BUSINESS
NBCMontana

Money Cents: Make your money work for you

MISSOULA, Mont. — Investing is very important. Whether it's quick turnaround investment or a long-term investment like a 401k that prepares you for retirement, investing is making your money work for you the same way that you worked to get it. But the thing to be aware of is that...
MISSOULA, MT
PC Magazine

Boost Your Email Marketing With This $34 Master Class

Almost everywhere we go on the internet, we're used to seeing ads. So much so that unless they're engaging us at just the right moment, we might not even notice they're there. Open your email, however, and it's a different experience. There's still the perception that an inbox is the place where we go to see private messages, and that's why email is so important to online marketers.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Thrive Global

How To Masterfully Negotiate Your Salary

My client, Sarah, came to me with a dilemma: she wanted to be making more money at her job, but had no idea how to ask for it. When I asked her if she had ever negotiated her salary before, her eyes got wide and she slowly shook her head.
ECONOMY
Daily Herald

Millennial Money: The case for being boring with your money

The idea of gaining wealth in flashy ways isn't new. After all, Charles Ponzi, for whom Ponzi schemes were named, defrauded investors more than 100 years ago with a get-rich-quick scheme built on a foundation of lies. Today, speculative investments, multilevel marketing companies and other risky efforts to turn a profit still lay seductive traps.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Herald & Review

4 Proven Ways to Double Your Money

If you're like most of us, your primary goal as an investor is to turn a little bit of money today into more money in the future, to cover expenses you'll have down the road. Doubling your money is a great goal, and the more times you can do that over the course of your investing career, the better off you'll wind up in the end.
MARKETS
FOX8 News

Plan for your financial future with money mapping

(WGHP) — You might have a budget, but do you have a money map? Tim Maurer with Triad Financial Advisers explains, “Money mapping is somewhat different from budgeting because budgeting just looks at the present, that one moment in time, what’s happening with your money right then. Money mapping takes a bigger view. It’s a […]
PERSONAL FINANCE
Thrive Global

Your Financial Wellbeing: Time for a Check Up

2020 was a crazy year, to say the least. Work became remote, kids moved home, daily routines went out the window. The global pandemic generated levels of stress and challenge that we have never faced before. On top of that, we experienced the worst market decline since the Great Depression. 2021 has brought some renewed activity, if not yet normalcy. Work is now hybrid, and many kids are back in school. People have begun to focus on issues beyond maintaining their personal and mental health—including important financial questions they may have put on the back burner.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Getting your money right: What to do with your excess cash

Welcome to Select's newest advice column, Getting Your Money Right. Once a month, financial advisor Kristin O'Keeffe Merrick will be answering your pressing money questions. Have one you want to ask? Send us a note at AskSelect@nbcuni.com. Dear Kristin,. I'm 32 and have finally found some financial footing in my...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TODAY.com

Tips to make your money go further

Expenses are a reality of life, but there are ways to get more out of your money. NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle gives TODAY money-saving tips, such as budgeting, negotiating prices when possible and planning further in advance.Oct. 6, 2021.
PERSONAL FINANCE
knowtechie.com

3 easy methods to check your ping

The ping you are getting in games or while surfing the internet is important. Having a high ping will have negative effects on your experience. While there are many ways to try and fix it, you need to learn how to check ping. The best way is to use a...
COMPUTERS
theeverygirl.com

How to Discuss Money with Your Significant Other

When we think of money and relationships, there is often a negative connotation. Maybe it’s because what to do on date night is a way sexier topic than finance or maybe because one of the leading reasons marriages end in divorce is due to disagreements over money. But it doesn’t have to be a sensitive or controversial subject; if you lay the groundwork and have honest conversations, setting financial goals can be something that brings you and your partner closer together instead of something that pushes you apart.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

Estate Planning Tips to Keep Your Money in the Family

The prospect of estate planning can seem overwhelming, but don't put it off. Having an estate plan is crucial to ensuring your money and assets go to your intended heirs. The good news is your family probably won't have to worry about paying estate taxes. In 2021, you'd have to die with assets exceeding $11.7 million to trigger the estate tax, although there is a proposal in Congress that would cut the exemption in half.
ECONOMY
yourerie

Your Money: “Buy term and invest the difference”

If you have children or other loved ones who depend on you financially, it’s likely that life insurance will be an important part of your financial plan. You may have an idea about how much life insurance you’ll need, but for most, there may be less certainty about what type of insurance you should purchase: Term or Permanent.
PERSONAL FINANCE
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Shipping scam

(WHTM) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a scam it says will not pay like it promises and could even get you into trouble with the law. Dominique Garrett lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she started searching for remote employment opportunities. She spotted a shipping company that claimed it […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

261K+
Followers
18K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy