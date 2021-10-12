CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Battlefield 2042 be delayed again for a second time?

gamerevolution.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Battlefield 2042 open beta which gave players their first taste of a pre-launch build of the game, some gamers are wondering if the BF2042 release date will be delayed for a second time. While fun, the general consensus is that Battlefield 2042 needs a lot of work before launch. There are visual bugs, sound issues, networking problems, and other major hindrances that are in need of fixing, ideally before the November launch. This has led to a discussion around a second delay, potentially until March 2022.

www.gamerevolution.com

egmnow.com

For 2042, forget everything you know about Battlefield—again

There was a moment during my early hands-on session with Battlefield 2042’s open beta when I was pinned down by an attack chopper at the F capture point on Orbital, one of the game’s “All-Out Warfare” maps. I had already fired all of my anti-air rockets at it and none of my squadmates were even on the same objective point as me. There was literally nothing I could do besides cower inside a building and hope that it got bored.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

DICE responds to Battlefield 2042 delay concerns after rocky Beta release

Despite a turbulent Beta launch on October 6, DICE has assured Battlefield 2042 is still on track for its full release on November 19, ending any considerations for another delay. Battlefield players around the world got their first taste of 2042 yesterday. The private portion of EA’s highly anticipated Beta...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Developer Provides Release Update Amidst Calls for Delay

The Battlefield 2042 beta began this week on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and so far the reception to it has been a mixed bag. One of the biggest talking points of the current discourse is the game's performance issues. To this end, many have called for the game to be delayed. However, according to DICE, there's no reason to delay the game due to performance issues with the beta because the beta is an old build of the game, suggesting these performance issues are no longer relevant, or at least not as relevant.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 open beta times: Here's when the demo period ends

If you're wondering about the Battlefield 2042 open beta times around the world, then you've come to the right place. Chiefly, the Battlefield 2042 open beta kicks off today on October 6 in early access form, exclusive to those who have pre-ordered the game across console or PC. The Battlefield 2042 beta is actually live right now, having officially begun at 7 a.m. UTC across all platforms (which translates to midnight P.T./3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. BST/9 a.m. CEST).
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Call Of Duty: Vanguard' Announces Big Reveal For The Exact Same Time As 'Battlefield 2042'

Do I sense, a little competitiveness Activision? I mean, that may be a silly question seeing as you've just announced a reveal at the same time as Battlefield 2042, but I still feel the need to ask. The rival first-person shooters are set to release two huge games by the end of the year and now it seems that tensions are rising as they're going to go head-to-head on October 14th with their own reveals.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Metroid Dread Review: ‘An excellent comeback for the series’

It’s hard to believe is the first original 2D game in the series since Metroid Fusion was released in 2002. Appropriately, Dread picks up where Fusion left off both in story and in gameplay. Longtime fans of the series will be immediately gripped with a feeling of familiarity as Samus explores the mysterious planet ZDR.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

When is the Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 release date?

MOB Games’ Poppy Playtime is fast becoming an indie horror hit. Players are currently experiencing the terror of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, though, naturally, many are wondering what comes next. So, is there a Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 release date yet? Here’s the latest on the game’s DLC roadmap and when users will be able to download and play all-new episodes.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality delayed again on Switch

Maze Theory has again delayed the Switch version of Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, a first-person sci-fi adventure based on the TV show. The game was previously moved from September 30 to October 14. Most platforms are getting the game today, but the Switch version won’t be ready until October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is there a Poppy Playtime PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release date?

Poppy Playtime is taking PC by storm this Halloween. The disturbing indie horror game is appearing in Let’s Play videos and gaming forums as the target of theory-crafting, due to its dark and mysterious story. That’s all well and good, but many console players want in on the action as well. Will there be a Poppy Playtime PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED model version? Get the latest on potential console ports of MOB Games’ spooky software starring Huggy Wuggy and even more terrifying toys.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘New World’ delays server transfers once again

Amazon Game Studios has announced that server transfers, a long-awaited feature for its new smash-hit MMORPG New World, has been delayed once again. In a post to the New World forums, Kay, a developer on New World posted a message saying: “Hi everyone. We have the final pieces of the server transfer system tested and ready to go, but we are making a difficult decision to hold it until next week. This was a balance call between honoring a date we told you to expect, versus the disruption of a deployment during a peak play period (the weekend).”
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Animal Crossing’s Happy Home Paradise DLC is free with Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack

Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ first premium downloadable content expansion, Happy Home Paradise, is launching next month. Although the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise price took many by surprise, due to a history of free updates, it is possible to get the DLC for free. Users that opt for the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier won’t pay any additional costs to access the paid ACNH content.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

New World datamine reveals the entire map, including expansions

The New World datamined map that was leaked online reveals a play area more than twice the size of the currently available map, after the two were recently compared. The New World leaked map shows that the game’s world of Aeternum has a lot of potential expansions to come, and is actually clearly based on a map of Australia. Any New World DLC expansions look like they will take place in the north and west of the current map.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Metroid Dread: Where to go after getting Space Jump

Players might be wondering where to go after getting the Space Jump in. . This ability allows Samus to perform an infinite amount of spin jumps, and is immensely useful for traversal. However, there are not many places in the immediate vicinity of the room where players get the Space Jump that need the new ability and it’s easy to get stuck trying to figure out where to go. Fortunately, we know where players need to go after reaching the Space Jump, and we’ll lead users there below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

New World: How to get and find Corrupted Talisman location

Corrupted Talismans are a valuable crafting resource in New World, the brand-new MMORPG from Amazon Game Studios. They’re vital to making some ammo and home furnishing recipes, so many players are looking to secure an ample supply. With that in mind, here’s the need-to-know info on how to find the New World Corrupted Talisman location.
RECIPES

