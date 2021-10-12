Will Battlefield 2042 be delayed again for a second time?

The Battlefield 2042 beta began this week on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and so far the reception to it has been a mixed bag. One of the biggest talking points of the current discourse is the game's performance issues. To this end, many have called for the game to be delayed. However, according to DICE, there's no reason to delay the game due to performance issues with the beta because the beta is an old build of the game, suggesting these performance issues are no longer relevant, or at least not as relevant.

