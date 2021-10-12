Tunes Tuesday! Celebrating Ben Balmer's new album "Honkey-Tonk Macbeth"

Oh Wonder makes the kind of music you’d play in a really aesthetic place, like a pastel-colored park bench or a cobblestone street, and pretend you’re having a cinematic main-character moment. Josephine and Anthony Vander West, who make up this alt-pop duo, are now also a married couple. But 22 Break was written during a time when they nearly broke up. Can you imagine that? Writing a break-up album with your partner at the verge of your break-up sounds so intimate and vulnerable, which is also exactly what the album feels like. Listening to 22 Break is like being invited to someone’s house at its messiest, when the cabinets are overflowing and the walls are falling apart. And we get to see how they live and deal with it. It’s an opportunity, more than anything else, to witness a relationship as it is experienced from within.

