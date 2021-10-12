Tunes Tuesday! Celebrating Ben Balmer's new album "Honkey-Tonk Macbeth"
Born and raised near Ann Arbor, our Tunes Tuesday guest, Ben Balmer, is now an Austin-based singer-songwriter whose talent and way with words have taken him touring all over the world. Blending rootsy Americana with contemporary twists, Ben's newest album, "Honky-Tonk Macbeth," will be released this Friday! You can check out the release party at The Saxon Pub starting at 8 pm, but first, turn it up for Ben Balmer and his song "Evil Eyes."cbsaustin.com
