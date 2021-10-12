CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tunes Tuesday! Celebrating Ben Balmer's new album "Honkey-Tonk Macbeth"

CBS Austin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn and raised near Ann Arbor, our Tunes Tuesday guest, Ben Balmer, is now an Austin-based singer-songwriter whose talent and way with words have taken him touring all over the world. Blending rootsy Americana with contemporary twists, Ben's newest album, "Honky-Tonk Macbeth," will be released this Friday! You can check out the release party at The Saxon Pub starting at 8 pm, but first, turn it up for Ben Balmer and his song "Evil Eyes."

cbsaustin.com

L.A. Weekly

Alive and Kicking: RÜFÜS DU SOL celebrate new album with stadium shows

Alive and Kicking: Australian, L.A.-based electronic project RÜFÜS DU SOL are not used to playing stadiums. They’ve performed in big venues around the world – prestigious theaters and arenas. But they were dipping their toes into deeper waters when they were booked to play the Banc of California Stadium. When they sold 70,000 tickets in three days, and then a second date was confirmed, and then a third, it was clear that something big was happening.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Cassandra Jenkins Meditates on Life’s Fragmentation on Her Immersive New Album

In summer 2019, the 52-year-old songwriter David Cloud Berman took his own life in an apartment in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Known and beloved for his songwriting vehicle Silver Jews, Berman surprised fans in 2019 with a new project, Purple Mountains, and its eponymous album, his first for 11 years. Shortly after its release, he was due to tour with fellow Brooklynite Cassandra Jenkins, whose 2021 release, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, eulogizes her late friend more than once. “You’re gone / You’re everywhere,” she muses on the foreboding and deeply moving “Ambiguous Norway”.
MUSIC
theyoungfolks.com

“22 Break” Album Review: Oh Wonder’s new album is intimate and vulnerable

Oh Wonder makes the kind of music you’d play in a really aesthetic place, like a pastel-colored park bench or a cobblestone street, and pretend you’re having a cinematic main-character moment. Josephine and Anthony Vander West, who make up this alt-pop duo, are now also a married couple. But 22 Break was written during a time when they nearly broke up. Can you imagine that? Writing a break-up album with your partner at the verge of your break-up sounds so intimate and vulnerable, which is also exactly what the album feels like. Listening to 22 Break is like being invited to someone’s house at its messiest, when the cabinets are overflowing and the walls are falling apart. And we get to see how they live and deal with it. It’s an opportunity, more than anything else, to witness a relationship as it is experienced from within.
MUSIC
twincitiesmedia.net

Reaping Asmodeia Celebrate New Album With Amazing Show at Amsterdam

Catching a couple of local metal bands at the Attila show on Friday night was great but catching an entire line-up of amazing local metal bands headlined by Reaping Asmodeia on Saturday was amazing. A show of support for some of the best bands that the scene has to offer, the crowd on Saturday may not have been sold out but it was beyond mighty and that led to a flawless night at Amsterdam in Saint Paul.
ROCK MUSIC
dailytitan.com

Review: Dom Kennedy's new album is well-tuned and consistent

The 37-year-old artist, Dom Kennedy, brings his charismatic style, lyrical consistency and West Coast flavor to the forefront of his newest release “From the Westside with Love Three.”. The Leimert Park legend released his highly anticipated new album on Oct. 15. The 15-track album is a follow up to his...
MUSIC
wxhc.com

Rejoice!: U2’s sophomore album, October, celebrates its 40th anniversary

U2's second album, October, was released 40 years ago today, October 12, 1981. The album helped the young Irish rockers continue their ascendance as a popular new wave band following their memorable 1980 debut, Boy, and that record's standout track "I Will Follow." Many fans in the U.S. got their...
MUSIC

