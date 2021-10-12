CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas State Fair kicks off Friday

By Stephanie Smittle
 9 days ago
FRIDAY 10/15-SUNDAY 10/24. Arkansas State Fairgrounds. $8-$30. Whether you’re in it for the close encounters with livestock, the blue ribbon quilts or the dizzying centrifugal force of the Gravitron, you’re in luck, because the state fair is back after being canceled in 2020. This year’s main stage, sponsored by Vaccinate Arkansas (great idea!), features performances from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, our very own Dazz & Brie, Maddie & Tae, Bell Biv Devoe, Zac Dunlap, Better Than Ezra, Blackberry Smoke, Riley Green and the Jettaway Music Group, while the Bud Light Pavilion features football nights, karaoke nights, a performance from local one-man band wonder Mister Morphis and more.

Weekend To-Do List: Seratones and Joshua Asante at Stickyz, Tiko Brooks at White Water, Bri Ailene EP release party and more

Hope you’ve got your “gathering safely” plan in check; this weekend’s going to be a good one. Among the things happening in Little Rock:. Seratones, a Shreveport rock/soul outfit helmed by Goddess of Trill AJ Haynes, takes the stage at Stickyz Saturday night, with an opening set from local mover and shaker Joshua Asante, 8:45 p.m., $15.
Arkansas State
Wondersticks, stuffed turkey legs and myriad fried marvels at the state fair this weekend

The Arkansas State Fair is back after taking a pandemic year off, so all the deep- fried wonders you missed out on last year can be made up for in spades. Speaking of wondering, we’ve been talking about Wondersticks at the office for weeks: a capital J-shaped crunchy tube with ice cream coming out of both ends. Surely the ice cream doesn’t go all the way through, right? Wrong. It’s State Fair magic in all its glory. The crunchy tubes come in cinnamon and original flavors, and they taste a lot like breakfast cereal. Why is this concoction shaped like a fish hook? Unclear. Does it taste better than a regular cone? Nah, but it looks cooler. Watch the magical video above to see how it’s done.
