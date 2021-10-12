This time, Kevin Long does leave, and Dave Martinez will search for a new hitting coach!

If you had to choose the best starter (minimum 7 starts) for the Washington Nationals since the trade deadline, your ace is Paolo Espino. His ERA for the season is at 4.01 prior to today’s start that will also mark his final start of the 2021 season. The injured Joe Ross had a 4.17 ERA before he was injured, and his status for 2022 is very much up in the air. Additionally, there is the lefty, Josh Rogers, who will make his sixth and final start of the 2021 season this weekend. Rogers ERA is at 2.73, and he will be competing in Spring Training for one of the spots in the rotation.

MLB ・ 21 DAYS AGO