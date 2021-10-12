CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This time, Kevin Long does leave, and Dave Martinez will search for a new hitting coach!

 8 days ago
When the Washington Nationals struggled offensively to begin the 2021 season as several Nats players slumped out of the gates, it did not take long for people to call for Kevin Long to be fired as the team’s hitting coach. Not only was Long not fired, his offense turned in a good season in a few key categories like batting average (1st in NL at .258) and strikeout avoidance (1st in NL at 1,303). But there were some stress areas of failures like doubleplays (worst in MLB at 158), runners left-on-base (worst in MLB at 1,168), and home runs (9th worst in MLB at 182).

Game #160 Final series of the season and Boston has 3 must-win games! Nats in spoiler role!

The last time the Red Sox played the Washington Nationals in the D.C. area in front of fans was at the Naval Academy. That was supposed to be an annual pre-season game for the Nationals in their relationship with the Navy — but Peter Angelos, the owner of the Orioles, put a kibosh on that claiming the Naval Academy in Annapolis was in his geographical territory, and that ended that. A philanthropic gesture by the Nats to benefit the Navy is now a distant memory. The Red Sox are very popular in the D.C. area given all of the transplants in the area so any meeting between these two teams is a huge draw.
SPORTS
Game #161 a Gray day on a beautiful afternoon in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Nationals have been really bad at the role of spoiler this year. They lost their final eight games against the Phillies, and the team from Philadelphia could not even accept those gift to make the postseason. The Nats have been handing out gifts to many of the potential playoff teams, and the Red Sox desperately have to sweep this weekend series.
MLB
The money, the Juan Soto contract status, and roster moves!

They say when a team is bad you cannot fire all of the players, and while that is true, the Washington Nationals will remove several players off of the roster by the time the team finishes Spring Training. The team does not have many free agents, so most of the change will come from 40-man DFAs and possibly a non-tender or two.
MLB
