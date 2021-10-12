CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are our reporters' favorite moments out of ACL Fest

Cover picture for the articleSix days. Hundreds of bands. Thousands of fans. Austin City Limits Music Festival made its grand return to an in-person event at Zilker Park on Oct. 1-3 and 8-10, after a virtual year in 2020 because of the pandemic. We didn't cover it all, but hey, just about. What was...

thedailytexan.com

ACL Liveshot: Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t Be Tamed’

When 8 p.m. rolls around at Zilker Park Friday night, chants erupt from the crowd of thousands. The intro to “We Can’t Stop” plays as flashing lights and spotlights beam into the crowd. After a drawn out opening, Cyrus struts on stage in a bright pink bodysuit and knee high heels, drawing screams from the crowd as people push forward for a closer look at their icon.
THEATER & DANCE
Austin American-Statesman

Billie Eilish at ACL Fest: middle fingers to 'dirty old men' and connection to a cricket

In her Austin City Limits Festival closing set for Saturday night of Weekend 2, 19-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish shouted down the patriarchy, communed with a cricket and proudly brandished a bra that was tossed on stage. She also executed several quiet serenades which should not have worked nearly as well as they did, exuded genuine warmth and proved why her dystopian tales of love and life have made her one of the leading voices of her generation.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

Tales From ACL Fest: Miley Cyrus’s Janis Joplin Cover and Charley Crockett’s Insane Whataburger Order

Miley Brings Down the House With Janis Joplin’s “Maybe”. Covering Janis Joplin in her home state can be a dangerous move, but if anyone had the guts (and the talent) to pull it off, it was Miley Cyrus. In an energetic set that spanned her Disney days to her recent album, Plastic Hearts, Cyrus also indulged the crowd with a few covers, and none was more awe-inspiring than her incredible rendition of Joplin’s “Maybe.” Cyrus hasn’t been shy about sharing her feelings about the massive life events she’s experienced over the past few years, including the loss of her Malibu home to a wildfire, her 2020 divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, and the pandemic halting any plans to perform live last year. Taking a moment to reflect on these changes, she addressed the crowd by saying that people have often categorized her as courageous, unapologetic, and someone who “doesn’t give a f—.” She agreed that she could be all that, but also admitted that she’s sometimes sad, anxious, cares too much, and feels boxed in by the image created for her by fans and the media.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

All hail Megan Thee Stallion, who gave fiery ACL Fest Weekend 2 show

Did you know, that if you watched Megan Thee Stallion's Austin City Limits Music Festival Weekend 2 set, you were also watching an inauguration? Perhaps, even, a crowning?. Obviously a monarchy and a democratic society are two very different things, but we wouldn't mind if Megan was our queen, king and president. Her "ahs!" (the little noise she makes while waving her tongue out) are welcome as a new national anthem. The current one is getting pretty dusty.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Three Generations of Writers Reflect on ACL Fest 2021

Inaugural year, 2002, the Austin City Limits Music Festival ran one weekend only, Sat.-Sun., Sept. 28-29. Los Lobos, Gillian Welch, Wilco, Robert Randolph: rootsy, rockist, and locally simpatico. Arc Angels closed a dimly lit Zilker Park as a couple anonymous hippie chicks serenaded me under said cloak of darkness. Free, mostly white, and terminally single, I’d settled here a decade earlier, yet reexperienced that moment all over again: Austin rules.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

The ballad of Trixie Mattel, ACL Fest's first singing drag queen

These are not thirsty glimpses caught while hunting for a peek at Billie Eilish, no. Let's cut to the chase, or cut to the crease, as the case may be. Austin City Limits Music Festival has never seen anyone like Trixie Mattel. The drag superstar — winner of "RuPaul's Drag...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Gracie Abrams' ACL Fest set was her 10th show. Like ever.

Gracie Abrams, who brought her raspy yet smooth voice to Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday for Weekend 2, proved she would likely come up on the Lorde radio algorithm on your Spotify. Abrams, who is the daughter of blockbuster director J.J. Abrams, took the Miller Lite Stage at...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Phoebe Bridgers curses out ACL Fest on Twitter after Weekend 2 set

Phoebe Bridgers had some strong language to use about her experience during the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival. On Saturday afternoon, the "Kyoto" singer-songwriter tweeted an expletive directed at the festival. (Along with a "lol," so, perhaps it's not that serious.) The tweet was sent at 5:37...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

ACL Fest Music Recommendations From Close to Home

Jonathan "Chaka" Mahone and Ghislaine "Qi Dada" Jean carved out an imprint locally with their explosive and all-inclusive Body Rock gatherings. The two well-cultured emcees don't care about arbitrary labels as long as attendees arrive with a willingness to sweat. This year's been big for the charitable, married rap duo. February brought the first full-length LP of primarily new material for the three-time winners of the Austin Music Award for Band of the Year since 2009's Speak the Truth. Flowers for the Living deviates from the East Coast soul with which the native Northerners first rhymed by delivering an eclectic package of electronic-fused instrumentation, African percussion samples, and a dab into Haitian rock. September ended a 19-month, pandemic-induced hiatus for in-person Body Rock parties while their ACL Fest performance this year will mark their first appearance since 2015 and third overall. – Derek Udensi.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

The epic highs and mumbly lows of KennyHoopla's ACL Fest set

The DJ shouted from the top: "Are you with us, Austin?" For a few songs there Sunday at Austin City Limits Music Festival, it was touch and go. The Ohio-born, Wisconsin-based punk performer came to the fest armed with a discography full of goes-hard, windows-down emo anthems. The audience was ready to hit it; people knew the words, which is really all an artist can ask for.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Black Pumas show love for the city that made them at ACL Fest 2021

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday night of Weekend Two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival closed out with more music brought to you by the state of Texas. Megan Thee Stallion showed up for Houston, Erykah Badu for Dallas, and George Strait for Poteet and San Antonio. But closest to home was Austin’s own Black Pumas, who played an hour-long evening set for concertgoers as the sun set over Zilker Park.
TEXAS STATE
austinmonthly.com

Best and Worst: ACL Fest 2021

Watching Miley perform on Friday night made us wonder: Has any other pop star ever so completely controlled their own image? Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and even Britney all seem to live inside boxes (or at least a series of boxes) more than Miley ever has. Gaga may exercise as much control, but her phases are carefully planned and executed. Miley seems to move with a freedom rarely found in pop stars. If she wants to cover the Pixies, Blondie, and Nancy Sinatra all in the same set, then she will. (Even if her Debbie Harry is far superior to her Black Francis.) Miley issued a career-spanning set that dabbled in new material but also reached all the way to 2013’s Bangerz, 2007’s Meet Miley Cyrus. “It’s our party, we can do what we want,” Miley says, and she means it.
CELEBRITIES

