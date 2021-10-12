The bass sounds of doo-wop

I’ve already revealed myself as a non-expert lover of early rock and roll who has no qualms about foisting his impressions off on you. Here I go again. At the height of the roll n roll of the late fifties and early to mid-sixties there were three components that I loved. One was the beat. Even today, I ignore the arthritic pain in my fingers joints as I listen to my music and uncontrollably tap with the beat on the steering wheel. I don’t do it; it just happens. My fingers take on a life of their own.