Watch Eels’ intergalactic new video for ‘Good Night On Earth’

By Sam Moore
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEels have shared a new video for their recent single ‘Good Night On Earth’ – you can watch the bizarre clip below. The track is taken from the Mark ‘E’ Oliver Everett-led band’s upcoming 14th studio album ‘Extreme Witchcraft’, which is set for release on January 28, 2022 via PIAS and the band’s own E Works Records.

