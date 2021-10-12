CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Informational workshops announced for internal research and scholarship funding programs

Two workshops are being held via Zoom to introduce and explain the Creative Work and Social Impact Scholarship Funding Program (CWSIS) and the Research Support Program (RSP) Internal Awards. The workshops are designed to introduce these two awards programs, funding levels, application and review processes, and key dates. The sessions will be recorded and made available after the workshops as well.

