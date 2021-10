Britney Spears is opening up more and more about her newfound freedom and the worries that come with it. On Friday (Oct. 15), the "Toxic" singer shared an honest Instagram post about her 13-year conservatorship battle, including the removal of her father from it. While her father, Jamie Spears, has been removed as her financial conservator, she is still under the conservatorship for the time being until more legal proceedings take place at a future time.

