New for the Holidays: Prices, Shipping Rates and Dates

Plan Ahead with Pricing and Shipping Deadlines for the 2021 Holiday Season. It looks to be another odd year for holiday celebrations. The biggest question likely on most minds is, do we make merry in person or virtually? No matter your plans, the Postal Service is ready to do its part to handle your special holiday greetings and gifts. But we also need you to do your part, and that is to make sure you get those packages and good wishes to your Post Office location on time.