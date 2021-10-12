Tennessee is one of the ‘least energy-efficient states’ in US, study finds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Volunteer State is making a name for itself when it comes to its energy use. According to a new study by the personal-finance website, WalletHub , Tennessee has earned a top spot on the ‘Least Energy-Efficient State’ list.

A new report compared 48 states in the country to find out who was using the most and the least energy. The study excluded Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations.

WalletHub compared auto and home energy efficiency stating, “the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $1,568 on motor fuel and oil.”

The study ranked Tennessee 45 th in the nation for overall energy efficiency.

However, there are ways to save energy, like solar innovation. According to the Associated Press, within 15 years, solar energy has the potential to supply up to 40% of the nation’s electricity .

In June 2021, four energy-efficient micro-homes were unveiled on Nashville’s Southeast side. The affordable, 550 square-foot homes were designed to be 50% more efficient than the average house. The homes were estimated to keep energy bills as low as $30 a month.

There are ways to help you save on your energy bill in the summer and winter months. It is recommended that you adjust your water heater, program your thermostat, and unplug all electronics when they aren’t in use.

