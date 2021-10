As the play-ins stage of the League of Legends World Championship continued on Wednesday, the picture of how the groups would come together began to form more clearly. In group A, LNG Esports of China and Hanwha Life Esports of Korea, both No. 4 seeds, have confirmed they won’t be eliminated as they sit at 3-0 for LNG and 3-1 for Hanwha. Hanwha’s chances of getting first are not lost yet; if LNG loses tomorrow, the two teams will play a tiebreaker because direct head-to-head doesn’t give a team anything more than side selection at this stage.

