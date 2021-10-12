ENDORSEMENT: It’s easy to see through Amendment 78’s false transparency claims. Vote ‘no’ on this ruse

The right to vote means the right to vote for representatives who will listen to us when they are in office. It means the right to vote free from undue government restriction. Yet, the so-called Freedom to Vote Act, which is expected to receive a vote in the Senate this week, would restrict our right to participate in our democracy. It would also inject government-sanctioned misinformation into political campaigns. The bill would make it far more difficult to advocate for legislation, support causes, or organize grassroots movements.

