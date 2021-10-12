ENDORSEMENT: It’s easy to see through Amendment 78’s false transparency claims. Vote ‘no’ on this ruse
Deciphering the details of Amendment 78 on this year’s statewide ballot may be difficult, but the intent is easy to glean from this unneeded and cumbersome proposal. We agree with opponents that this was pushed onto the 2021 Colorado ballot this year by the right-wing activist group, Colorado Rising State Action, for the clear purpose of trying to hamstring elected Democratic leaders.sentinelcolorado.com
