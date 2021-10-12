Harmony School of Innovation – Katy Math teacher, Nasim Chenari was one of 14 teachers awarded Marathon Oil’s Unconventional Thinking in Teaching Program grant. On Friday, October 8, 2021, Chenari received a $2,500 grant from Marathon Oil pilot program to support the purchase of classroom resources, such as books, activity /lab materials and technology, or personal professional development. “As part of Harmony Charter Schools, we have a mixed and very diverse population. In our classes, we […]